Hollyoaks spoilers: Grace Black and Zara Morgan are ARRESTED!

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) are ARRESTED when things get out of control in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The mayhem starts brewing earlier on in the day when cash-strapped and desperate, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) outlines her plan of robbing a bank!

Cindy needs cash fast to salvage her business The Grande Bazaar and stop it being bought out.

Cindy is planning to rob a bank in Hollyoaks!

Grace is no stranger to breaking the law but even she thinks robbing a bank is one step too far.

Cindy feels let down when Grace says she can’t help with the robbery but she wants to prove she still has her ‘bad girl’ credentials.

Grace comes up with a plan to break into the Love Boat’s safe to get some cash and leaves Zara on lookout duties.

However, when things don’t go to plan they have to swing into a plan B.

PC Sam Chen Williams gets hit in the face in Hollyoaks.

Grace tells Zara to record her while she steals PC Sam Chen-Williams’ (Matthew McGivern) handcuffs.

However, when the young policeman realises something dodgy is going on, things quickly escalate.

A scuffle breaks out and PC Sam is accidentally elbowed in the face prompting both Grace and Zara to be arrested!

Grace and Zara realise things have got out of hand in Hollyoaks.

The women are taken away in a police car in Hollyoaks.

Elsewhere, troubled pupil Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) accuses fellow pupil Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) of still being involved in incel forums.

Mason’s older sister, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) overhears and quickly steps in to stop the confrontation between the two lads.

Maxine comes up with a plan to help her brother move on and encourages him to a give a talk to his classmates to help them understand what radicalisation is.

Mason (right) was groomed by warped Eric Foster in Hollyoaks.

Later on Mason educates his peers on how easy it can be for vulnerable people to be groomed and tells them what signs to look for if they think a friend is being taken down the same dark path as he was.

Meanwhile, Charlie is in trouble for missing his detention but Shing Lin (Izzie Yip) covers for him.

However, when Charlie discovers that his class is going to have another test to sit the following day he begins to panic.

Shing Lin has an idea but is it going to lead them both into getting in yet more trouble?

It looks like it when Shing Lin helps Charlie steal papers for tomorrow’s test from a teacher’s cabinet.

Shing Lin has been giving Charlie Dean a helping hand in Hollyoaks.

Plus, the fallout from events earlier in the week mean Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is having to take desperate measures.

Will her new plan to see girlfriend Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw), work?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4