Hollyoaks spoilers: Grace Black and Zara Morgan are ARRESTED!
Airs Wednesday 3 May 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) are ARRESTED when things get out of control in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
The mayhem starts brewing earlier on in the day when cash-strapped and desperate, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) outlines her plan of robbing a bank!
Cindy needs cash fast to salvage her business The Grande Bazaar and stop it being bought out.
Grace is no stranger to breaking the law but even she thinks robbing a bank is one step too far.
Cindy feels let down when Grace says she can’t help with the robbery but she wants to prove she still has her ‘bad girl’ credentials.
Grace comes up with a plan to break into the Love Boat’s safe to get some cash and leaves Zara on lookout duties.
However, when things don’t go to plan they have to swing into a plan B.
Grace tells Zara to record her while she steals PC Sam Chen-Williams’ (Matthew McGivern) handcuffs.
However, when the young policeman realises something dodgy is going on, things quickly escalate.
A scuffle breaks out and PC Sam is accidentally elbowed in the face prompting both Grace and Zara to be arrested!
Elsewhere, troubled pupil Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) accuses fellow pupil Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) of still being involved in incel forums.
Mason’s older sister, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) overhears and quickly steps in to stop the confrontation between the two lads.
Maxine comes up with a plan to help her brother move on and encourages him to a give a talk to his classmates to help them understand what radicalisation is.
Later on Mason educates his peers on how easy it can be for vulnerable people to be groomed and tells them what signs to look for if they think a friend is being taken down the same dark path as he was.
Meanwhile, Charlie is in trouble for missing his detention but Shing Lin (Izzie Yip) covers for him.
However, when Charlie discovers that his class is going to have another test to sit the following day he begins to panic.
Shing Lin has an idea but is it going to lead them both into getting in yet more trouble?
It looks like it when Shing Lin helps Charlie steal papers for tomorrow’s test from a teacher’s cabinet.
Plus, the fallout from events earlier in the week mean Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is having to take desperate measures.
Will her new plan to see girlfriend Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw), work?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.