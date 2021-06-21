'Hollyoaks' spoilers: Grace Black faces a tough ultimatum

Grace Black is given a tough ultimatum in Hollyoaks.

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is faced with a difficult ultimatum in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Grace who is at war with conniving Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) was arrested in yesterday’s episode after Fergus gave a false statement to police.

Tonight Fergus tells Grace he will change his statement so long as she signs over all her shares of The Loft.

Fergus Collins is playing hardball with Grace Black in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Grace initially thinks she has no choice and intends to accept his offer until she has a sudden idea.

She invites Fergus and his right hand man, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) around for lunch.

Grace comes up with a plan to divert Fergus and Warren (pictured). (Image credit: Channel 4)

However her invite is a ruse to distract them so that she can use the time to uncover some dirt on Fergus.

Sure enough, with Fergus and Warren otherwise engaged, a cunning Grace manages to get her hands on Fergus’s laptop. Can she find the incriminating evidence she needs?

Cindy Cunningham is at loggerheads with Luke again. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Meanwhile, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) covers a shift for Tom (Ellis Hollins) at the Bazaar but tensions soon start to bubble between her and her partner Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy).

Luke’s ex and Cindy’s sister, Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) has a pop at Luke for the way he’s treating Cindy and has some unexpected news for Luke.

Later on, Luke extends an olive branch to Cindy and the pair grow closer again.

Mandy has a go at Luke Morgan. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Plus, Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) is being supportive of Cleo (Nadine Mulkerrin) after discovering her bulimia has relapsed again.

Nana is looking out for Cleo and on a mission to make sure Cleo won’t be let down.

Can Yazz find Sid Sumner (pictured) a girlfriend? (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Meanwhile, Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) decides to play cupid for Sid Sumner (Billy Price) and tells Sid that she’s going to find him a love match.

Who exactly does she have in mind?

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm