Hollyoaks spoilers: GRIEF AND HATE! It’s Verity Hutchinson’s funeral and Eric implodes!
Airs Wednesday 11 January 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
There are dramatic scenes at Verity Hutchinson's funeral.
Women-hater Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) implodes in an hour long special of tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm which focuses on tackling misogyny (See our TV Guide for full listings).
When twisted Eric seeks justice for his sister, Verity Hutchinson’s (Eva O’Hara) death, he decides to put other women’s lives in jeopardy!
It’s the day of his sister, Verity’s funeral and her friends and family honour her by wearing bright clothes and playing her favourite music.
Her big brother, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) organises a special memorial bench for her with a plaque that will be placed in the heart of the village.
However, it’s all too much for a simmering Eric.
Mourning the loss of his sister he grows increasingly unstable.
As time goes on Eric’s grief turns into hate and he directs his fury at Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson).
Can Maxine escape Eric’s grip?
It’s looking frightening for her when the odds are stacked against her.
Meanwhile, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) is in panic mode when he gets a text message and immediately fears for the safety of his daughters, Lizzie (Lily Best) and Serena (Emma Lau).
What has happened to the girls?
A surprising visit from James Nightingale reaps a heartfelt confession for Ste Hay (Kieran Richardson) who was distraught when he realised what his daughter, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) had been subjected to at the hands of Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur).
Plus, Felix Westood (Richard Blackwood) is struggling to keep up the facade and decides he needs to come clean to Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).
Felix was responsible for getting her menacing young son, Bobby McQueen (Jayden Fox) arrested but didn’t tell his girlfriend Mercedes about the part he had to play.
Tonight he can’t lie for a minute longer and opens up.
Will Mercedes forgive Felix for his betrayal?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
