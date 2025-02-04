Hollyoaks spoilers: Grieving Robbie Roscoe makes a move on Nancy Osborne!

A struggling Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) shocks Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) when he makes a clumsy move on her in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Robbie has been left devastated after his fiancée, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) recently miscarried during her pregnancy.

He’d been so excited about the prospect of becoming a dad but had no clue that it was his brother Freddie Roscoe, (Charlie Clapham) who Vicky had been having an affair with, who was the baby’s father.

Vicky was pregnant with Freddie Roscoe's baby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) and Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) are excited about their future and are celebrating moving in together now that they’ve been told they can have James Nightingale’s old house.

But it’s all too much for Robbie who is grieving the loss of his unborn child.

When he hears teenager, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) who is father to baby James, excitedly celebrating the fact he no longer has as many parental responsibilities Robbie sees red.

In the heat of the moment, he lashes out and punches Dillon!

A devastated Robbie proceeds to drown his sorrows in booze and when Nancy sees how upset he is and offers him some support, he drunkenly makes a pass at her!

Robbie lashes out at new dad, Dillon Ray (above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) who has been slowly getting Dillon hooked on drugs, gets Kat Omari (Sonia Ibrhim) to talk to Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith).

Kat tells Frankie she’s a fellow dancer and encourages her to follow her on her socials. She also tells her about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her uncle.

What exactly is Kat’s ulterior motive and how does it involve Rex?

Meanwhile, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) starts to be suspicious when she notices that Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) has keys to her old flat. Cleo asks Jez what he’s doing with them, forcing him to quickly cover his tracks!

Cleo McQueen becomes suspicious of Jez Blake. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at Hollyoaks High, worried parents Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) and Tony (Nick Pickard), tell headteacher Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) how their son Ro (Ava Webster) is being bullied again.

Diane tells Nancy it’s a hate crime and is later appalled when she works out who the bully is: it's Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough)!

Diane tells Ro he can spend the night back at The Hutch to avoid being at the Fieldings'.

Will she also decide to confront Arlo and his protective mum, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons)?

Ro Hutchinson has been bullied by Arlo Fielding. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Diane is distracted with her new lover, DI Banks (Drew Cain) and doesn’t notice Ro has snuck off to steal a bottle of wine from the bar of The Hutch.

However, fresh trouble is around the corner when bully Arlo tracks Ro down to make his life even more hellish!



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.