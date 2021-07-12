‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Groom Brody Hudson is left in TURMOIL

Brody Hudson had no idea he was being set up by fiancée, Summer Ranger.

Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) is left reeling in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Brody is suffering from the aftermath of yesterday’s wedding debacle. He was supposed to be tying the knot with fiancée Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements), who unbeknownst to him, has been plotting a secret and elaborate scheme to get her revenge.

Tonight Summer continues her vengeful scheme but things start to go from bad to worse.

Bride Summer Ranger has been plotting her revenge on Brody Hudson for months. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )



Meanwhile, the gossip mill is churning as Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) gives Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) and his entire social media following, a blow-by-blow account of what happened at Brody and Summer’s ill-fated wedding.

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) overhears the gossip and the news hits very close to home for her.

Nancy immediately worries that she has rushed into giving her ex, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) a second chance.

Scott Drinkwell spills all the gossip and fall-out from Brody and Summer's wedding. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) is arguing with his dad, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) about the SHOCKING discovery he recently made.

In the heat of the moment, Joel is forced to admit that he has been working hand in hand with Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) to try and dig up the dirt on him and dodgy businessman, Fergus Collins (Robert Beck).

Warren Fox (pictured) is shocked to learn the truth from his son Joel Dexter. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Plus, in yesterday’s episode, keen dancer Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) fell and fractured her ankle.

The headstrong schoolgirl is still hellbent on taking part in the dance competition she’s been practicing for weeks.

Sid Sumner (Billy Price) signs Leah up for the assassins game that Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and his wife Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) have organised as a charity fundraiser.

Leah Barnes is determined to take part in the dance competition despite her injury. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

A determined Leah ignores advice from nurse, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and decides not to tell bossy dance teacher, Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) about her foot.

She is going to compete in that dance competition no matter what! But is Leah putting herself at further risk of a more serious injury?

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.