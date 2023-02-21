Hollyoaks spoilers: GUILTY! Charlie Dean and Leah Barnes are questioned by the police!

Charlie Dean is questioned by the police in Hollyoaks.

Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) find themselves in very hot water in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ever since the night of the disastrous camping trip, when teenager Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) collapsed unconscious and was rushed to hospital, Charlie and Leah have been covering up the fact they knew her drink was spiked with drugs.

Tonight the police get a secret tip off about the spiking and suddenly policeman Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) and DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) have the evidence they need.

Suddenly things aren’t looking too good for Leah and Charlie when they’re taken in for questioning.

Leah Barnes has been covering up the truth about the drug spiking that put Zoe in hospital. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, head teacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) is battling to save her job after recent events.

She tries to be supportive to her pupils Leah and Charlie, not realising that the school governor, Mr Reed, is listening in on their conversation.

Later, in a meeting with the governor, Sally finally receives an answer on the future of her job.

Has she been able to turn things around or is she facing the sack?

Is Sally St Claire about to lose her job in Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, things get heated between Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) as they clash over Charlie and Leah’s involvement in the spiking.

The two men are later prompted to take some drastic measures.

Over at the Chen-Williams, mum Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) receives another visit from the police asking for details from the party.

Honour decides to take matters into her own hands and arranges an emergency PTA meeting to get to the bottom of it all.

Scott (above) is going to reveal that he was the one who tipped off the police about Charlie and Leah in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As the parents gather to discuss the investigation, things soon get heated as they point the blame at each other’s children.

As tensions flare an emotional Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) breaks up the group and reveals he was the person who gave the secret tip-off to the police after overhearing a conversation between Charlie and Leah.

As Darren and Nancy fight to defend Charlie they accidentally reveal the whole story.

Have they just sealed Charlie’s fate?

Donna-Marie (left) thinks Leela Lomax should get back on the dating scene. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere at the gym, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) advertises for a new roommate and her friend Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) discusses her most recent date with Greg the fireman.

Donna- Marie, urges Leela to get back on the dating scene and have a little fun.

When Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) later arrives looking for a room could this be the perfect opportunity for Leela?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4