Hollyoaks spoilers: GUILTY! Has Grace Black discovered who stabbed Saul?
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Thursday 21 July 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is reeling in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Grace has been out of her mind with worry ever since her boyfriend, Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) was stabbed during a heated altercation.
Saul found himself in the middle of warring teens DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) and his nemesis, Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes).
Viewers know that DeMarcus had previously armed himself with a knife thinking it would protect him from violent bully, Joseph.
However it’s unclear exactly how Saul got stabbed and more importantly, WHO was to blame.
With Saul now lying in a hospital bed and breathing through a ventilator, Grace is rocked when she watches a vidso of her boyfriend talking to DeMarcus who is clearly in possession of a knife.
Will she assume that it was DeMarcus who stabbed Saul?
Meanwhile, DeMarcus is in bits following the stabbing and his friend, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) steps in to try and protect him when stirrer Joseph starts goading DeMarcus again.
Later on, Grace gets an update from the hospital regarding Saul’s recovery.
Is he starting to pull through or have things suddenly taken a turn for the worse?
Elsewhere, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) has got a major crush on Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) but his efforts to impress her haven’t really worked so far.
Tonight things get worse for Mason when he makes a move on Ella but it backfires horribly when Ella ends up swooning over the wrong guy!
Is Mason ever going to get lucky with Ella or should he give up?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4. Or stream the episodes first on All4
