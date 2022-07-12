Hollyoaks spoilers: GUILTY! Has Grace Black discovered who stabbed Saul?

Has Grace Black discovered the truth about Saul's stabbing?

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is reeling in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Grace has been out of her mind with worry ever since her boyfriend, Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) was stabbed during a heated altercation.

Saul found himself in the middle of warring teens DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) and his nemesis, Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes).

Viewers know that DeMarcus had previously armed himself with a knife thinking it would protect him from violent bully, Joseph.

However it’s unclear exactly how Saul got stabbed and more importantly, WHO was to blame.

Saul is in a critical condition in hospital. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

With Saul now lying in a hospital bed and breathing through a ventilator, Grace is rocked when she watches a vidso of her boyfriend talking to DeMarcus who is clearly in possession of a knife.

Will she assume that it was DeMarcus who stabbed Saul?

Has Grace Black uncovered incriminating evidence? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, DeMarcus is in bits following the stabbing and his friend, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) steps in to try and protect him when stirrer Joseph starts goading DeMarcus again.

Grace and doctor Misbah Maalik are by Saul's bedside. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Grace gets an update from the hospital regarding Saul’s recovery.

Is he starting to pull through or have things suddenly taken a turn for the worse?

Saul stepped in to break up an altercation between Joseph and DeMarcus. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) has got a major crush on Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) but his efforts to impress her haven’t really worked so far.

Tonight things get worse for Mason when he makes a move on Ella but it backfires horribly when Ella ends up swooning over the wrong guy!

Is Mason ever going to get lucky with Ella or should he give up?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4. Or stream the episodes first on All4