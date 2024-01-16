Hollyoaks spoilers: Hannah Ashworth is hiding a DARK SECRET!

Hannah's on edge after making a disturbing discovery about Carter.

Hannah Ashworth (Emma Rigby) is in danger from a mystery tormentor in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The former resident is settling nicely into the Osbornes following her shock return to the village.

Hannah's comeback has left Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) reeling, but his former wife reminds him of his fatherly duties to his teenage children, Jack Jr (Ryan Mulvey) and Francine aka Frankie (Isabel Smith).

During his marriage to Hannah, Darren had an affair with her mum Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall), the result of which were JJ and Frankie.

Darren has always been estranged from the twins, but there may still be time to build bridges.

Theresa gives Darren some wise advice. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Following Hannah's attempts to restore relations, Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) also tries to encourage Darren to make an effort with JJ and Frankie.

He's reluctant at first, but it's an eye-opening chat with Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) eventually makes him come to his senses.

Darren takes the first step to repair his relationship with his children, but quickly realises it's not going to be easy.

Hannah overhears a concerning chat between Carter and Gareth. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, menacing Gareth (Peter McPherson) continues to threaten Carter Shepherd (David Ames) after catching him kissing John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) on camera..

The secret lovers soon end up in another passionate clinch, but are interrupted when Hannah arrives.

After sharing a happy reunion, events take a disturbing turn when Hannah receives a call from someone who makes it clear she's in trouble.

Already feeling on edge, Hannah then overhears an upsetting conversation between Gareth and Carter. Will she intervene?

Cleo McQueen refuses to leave the side of former love, Joel. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the hospital, heartbroken Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is keeping vigil at boyfriend Joel Dexter's (Rory-Douglas Speed) bed, willing him to wake up.

The firefighter was left seriously injured in a horror car crash that claimed the lives of more than one villager.

Joel's ex-girlfriend Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is also refusing to leave his side, which is causing tension between her and Leela.

But when Joel's lung suddenly begins to collapse, it's Cleo who saves the day.

Tragedy averted, Leela and Cleo call a truce and agree to put the past behind them.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm