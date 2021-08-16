‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Has Maxine Minniver slept with Fergus Collins?

Maxine Minniver is full of guilt in Hollyoaks.

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is in shock when she wakes up next to a naked Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s the morning after the night before and a worried and very hungover Maxine, frantically tries to remember exactly what happened with Fergus, her mum’s boyfriend, following their mammoth drinking session together!

Maxine Minniver spent the night with Fergus Collins (pictured), her mum Trish's boyfriend. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Fergus soon supplies her with all the steamy details.

A guilty Maxine wants to be honest about their rendezvous but Fergus guilt-trips her into keeping it a secret.

Meanwhile Fergus a has a big proposition for Max’s mum Trish!

Warren Fox is feeling tense. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is nervous about seeing his children again and annoyed and on edge when his girlfriend Maxine, doesn’t turn up to support him.

Later on, Maxine makes a HUGE decision. What has she resolved to do?

Cher Winters wants to try and help her dad, Sylver. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Meanwhile, Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) doesn’t like seeing her dad Sylver McQueen (David Tag) scrabble around for money to fund his fertility treatment.

Cher decides to transfer some of her own savings to Sylver but her dad refuses to accept it.

Instead Sylver decides the best way to get his hands on some cash is to make a deal with dodgy businessman Fergus!

Romeo Nightingale wants to come clean to girlfriend Cher. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Later on, when Cher admits to her boyfriend Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) that her savings were for their future together, Romeo stars to feel very guilty about his infidelity with Cher’s step-mum, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

He decides that Cher needs to know the truth. Uh oh!

Sid Sumner has been feeling down. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) realises that Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is swerving texts from Demi.

A sad Sid opens up to Juliet and admits that he’s trying to hide his prosthetic leg from Demi and doesn't want her to know about it.

Can Juliet help build Sid’s confidence?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm