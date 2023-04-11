Hollyoaks spoilers: Home again! Juliet Nightingale walks into a NIGHTMARE!

Juliet Nightingale is in for a horrible shock when she arrives home in Hollyoaks.

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) makes a surprise return home but is horrified by what she finds in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Juliet has been away from Chester with her girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) in order to receive her cancer treatment.

She thought it would be fun to make a surprise arrival home, however, the timing couldn’t be worse when she finds her mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) in a terrible state.

James Nightingale feels responsible for Donna-Marie's current state in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Emotions quickly run high when, in a tearful outburst, a distressed Juliet tells her mum what a huge screw-up she is!

However, Juliet’s brother, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is racked with guilt over his part in Donna-Marie’s relapse.

He hasn’t been there for her in her hour of need but instead has been too busy striking negotiations with twisted prisoner, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty).

Leela Lomax with Donna-Marie in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Back at the Lomax’s, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) reminds a shaken Juliet that her mum is incredibly vulnerable right now.

Leela tells Juliet that rather than make Donna-Marie feel even more isolated, she needs to show empathy and support.

Later on a frightened Juliet pleads with her mum and tries to remind her just how loved she is, but is Donna-Marie already well on the way to becoming out of control again?

James is crushed with the worry that he might lose both Juliet AND Donna-Marie.

When his fiancé, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) tries to comfort him, he’s can’t contain his guilty conscience any more and blurts out the fact that he’s deceived Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) into visiting Eric in prison!

James blurts out the truth to his fiancé, Ste Hay in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However there is another twist.

Later on and overwhelmed with emotion Peri snaps at Juliet telling her they can’t keep lying to everyone and that they need to come clean.

We discover that Juliet didn’t have the stem cell transplant after all while she and Peri were away!

Why not? And how will this affect her prognosis?

Juliet pictured with Peri in Brighton. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) discover that the mystery letter that Grace Black (Tamara Wall) received was an invite to a ceremony in which her late partner, policeman Saul Reeves (Chris Charles), was being recognised with a posthumous bravery award.

Grace, who is still grieving for Saul, the love of her life, tells the girls she doesn’t want to go but they remind her that they are there for her and will be by her side.

Grace Black was destroyed when her partner Saul died from stab wounds. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, over at the Maalik’s, Misbah (Harvey Virdi) has an uninvited guest when her sister-in-law’s son, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) turns up on her doorstep.

Teenager Dillon is forced to admit that his mum has kicked him out of the house after he was expelled from school.

How long does Dillon intend to stick around Hollyoaks for?

Misbah Maalik with her nephew Dillon in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) hits her friend Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) with some harsh truths and tells her she should be focusing on her boyfriend, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) rather than constantly pandering to her online followers.

Will Rayne take her words on board and can she and Romeo put their issues to one side and reconcile?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4