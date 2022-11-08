Hollyoaks spoilers: HORROR! Joel Dexter is kidnapped in a sick plot!

Joel Dexter is kidnapped in a sick plot in Hollyoaks!

Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) finds himself at the mercy of a desperate kidnapper in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Who wants to get their hands on Joel?

It’s none other than his own grandmother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber).

Norma lets Grace Black (Tamara Wall) in on her plan to get her son Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) a liver.

Warren has liver disease and urgently needs a donor.

Norma toyed with the idea of being a donor herself but tonight she tells Grace she is going to spare herself and force someone else to be the donor: that person is Warren's son, Joel!

Norma Crow (above) kidnaps Joel in a twisted plot to save Warren! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Putting her plan into action, cunning Norma introduces herself to Joel before suddenly kidnapping him where she later ties him to a makeshift hospital bed.

Norma fills Joel in on his father, Warren’s, severe medical state and tells him he’s going to have to offer up his liver to save his dad.

When Joel refuses, ruthless Norma tells him that in that case, they’re going to have to do things the hard way!

What heinous plan has she got now?

Warren (above) has liver disease and urgently needs a donor. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Warren realises what is going on he tells Norma either she provide her own liver or the two of them are done for good.

Will Norma agree to save her son’s life?

She certainly seems like she wants to get to know him better when she announces that she’s going to move in with him!

How will Warren take to having his scheming mother under his roof?

Juliet (above) is worried that all is not as it seems with her friend, Imran in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, there is more drama over at the Cunninghams'.

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) wasn’t convinced when she saw a photo of Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) eating a burger, supposedly proving that he was on top of his eating disorder and eating meals again.

Yazz Maalik (above) is taking a more heavy-handed approach to helping her brother, Imran in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight Juliet discovers that he actually threw away the burger and so she heads off to confront him at the gym.

Wanting to help Imran, Juliet tries to persuade him to let her be his food buddy.

Imran reluctantly agrees and seems on board with the idea.

However, things soon get awkward and take a turn for the worse when his sister Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) has a much more stringent approach to his recovery.

When Imran discovers what she’s lined up, things go from bad to worse!

Zara Morgan seems to have added some 'special' ingredients into the cakes she's made for Jack's birthday in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) steps in to make cake pops for Jack Osborne’s (Jimmy McKenna) birthday.

However, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) and Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) suspect Zara may have added a ‘special’ ingredent when they discover a suspicious bag of herbs.

They decide to confront Zara at the party.

Are they right and what will baker Zara’s explanation be?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4