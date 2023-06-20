Hollyoaks spoilers: HOT DATE! Leela Lomax is excited about her date!
Airs Thursday 29 June 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Leela Lomax (Kirstie-Leigh Porter) is getting excited about going on a date with Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
After asking Joel if he’d like to move back in with her, Leela presses Joel to answer what exactly is going on between the two of them.
Joel agrees that maybe it’s time for them to move on to the next stage and go on a real first date together.
Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is surprised to find Leela all dressed up waiting outside the flat and assumes there must be a man on the scene.
Not wanting to lie to her best friend, Leela confesses that she and Joel have decided to be exclusive.
However, just as she’s getting excited about the future between the pair of them, Leela receives a message from Joel saying he needs to cancel and can no longer meet her.
A disappointed Leela later bumps into Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and mentions how Joel stood her up.
Maxine is forced to admit that it was her fault as she’d asked him to go for a drink with struggling Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern).
Feeling slightly relieved that Joel had a reason for being a no-show, Leela goes down to the pub to find him.
Will they be able to enjoy each other's company?
Elsewhere the heist debacle continues!
What trouble have Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron), Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) got themselves into now?
Things are about to take a very awkward turn for the three women and their fellow accomplice, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts)!
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.