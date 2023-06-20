Hollyoaks spoilers: HOT DATE! Leela Lomax is excited about her date!

Leela Lomax is excited about her new date!

Leela Lomax (Kirstie-Leigh Porter) is getting excited about going on a date with Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

After asking Joel if he’d like to move back in with her, Leela presses Joel to answer what exactly is going on between the two of them.

Joel agrees that maybe it’s time for them to move on to the next stage and go on a real first date together.

Leela is excited about her date with Joel Dexter. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is surprised to find Leela all dressed up waiting outside the flat and assumes there must be a man on the scene.

Not wanting to lie to her best friend, Leela confesses that she and Joel have decided to be exclusive.

However, just as she’s getting excited about the future between the pair of them, Leela receives a message from Joel saying he needs to cancel and can no longer meet her.

Cindy Cunningham is laying the final plans for the heist! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

A disappointed Leela later bumps into Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and mentions how Joel stood her up.

Maxine is forced to admit that it was her fault as she’d asked him to go for a drink with struggling Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern).

Feeling slightly relieved that Joel had a reason for being a no-show, Leela goes down to the pub to find him.

Will they be able to enjoy each other's company?

Elsewhere the heist debacle continues!

What trouble have Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron), Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) got themselves into now?

Things are about to take a very awkward turn for the three women and their fellow accomplice, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts)!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4