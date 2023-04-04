Hollyoaks spoilers: HUMILIATED! Rayne Royce is left mortified
Airs Monday 10 April 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
There’s major upset brewing for influencer Rayne Royce in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Rayne has thrown herself into hosting a dating event which is raising money for a cancer charity. Her new boyfriend Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is backing her all the way.
However, Romeo’s support of Rayne has upset his family.
Romeo’s mum Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) feels that Romeo’s loyalties right now should be spending time with her.
Donna-Marie has been struggling to cope since her daughter, and Romeo’s little sister, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) left the village to go and receive specialist cancer treatment for her Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Donna-Marie has become increasingly upset that Romeo’s priorities always seem to involve Rayne.
Tonight, just as Rayne is in full flow for her charity event, Donna-Marie, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and PC Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) show up to put an abrupt halt to proceedings!
Rayne is shocked and things quickly escalate between her and Donna-Marie.
The straight-talking influencer doesn’t hold back and gives Donna-Marie a piece of her mind but feisty Donna-Marie fights back with unfortunate consequences!
Meanwhile Romeo finds himself well and truly stuck in the middle of the debacle. Is he going to stick up for his mum or will he take his girlfriend’s side?
Elsewhere, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is looking forward to finally getting to see her son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) at the Young Offenders Institute.
Mercedes is delighted that Bobby’s had a change of heart and has finally allowed her to visit him. She thinks Bobby’s U-Turn is all down to her boyfriend Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) convincing him to give her a chance. Mercedes has no idea that it was actually Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) who paid Bobby a visit and talked him into seeing her.
When Mercedes and Bobby come face-to-face, things get off to a rocky start. However they soon warm up and Mercedes is touched when Bobby asks her a question that she has no hesitation in answering. Does he want his mum to come and visit again?
Elsewhere, the Osbornes receive a double delivery of news. Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) has got the doctor in America to agree to do baby Morgan’s heart-surgery.
Plus, following his recent reckless behaviour and going AWOL, Nancy and Darren’s son, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan), has been reinstated at school so will be returning to Hollyoak’s High.
It seems to be good news all round but not everyone is in the mood to celebrate.
Charlie takes his younger brother, Oscar to the Love Boat to do his homework so that dad, Darren can tidy the house, however, this brings up a sensitive subject with the teen.
Later, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) pops round to see Darren to help him while he gets prepared to leave for America.
However, Charlie isn’t impressed when he returns and walks in on the men enjoying themselves, drinking beer and the house in a far worse state than when he left! Has Darren got some explaining to do?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What's On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com