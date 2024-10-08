Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Dillon Ray the father of Leah’s baby boy James?

Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) was quizzed by Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) in yesterday’s Hollyoaks. In tonight’s episode, on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), Dillon could have a lot of explaining to do.

After seeing Dillon caring for baby James, Frankie became convinced that Dillon was the tot’s father.

So far Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) has been keeping quiet about who the baby’s dad is.

Frankie (above) has confronted Dillon, convinced he is the father of Leah's baby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Frankie confronted Dillon about her hunch, putting him in a very tricky situation as he was in a relationship with Leah’s twin brother, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis).

Lucas is currently in a Young Offenders institute but is due to be released imminently.

Is he going to come back to the village and find out exactly what has been going on in his absence?

At Price Slice, Dillon is trying to talk Frankie out of filling Lucas in with any details but things soon come to an emotional head.

Dillon was in a relationship with Lucas (above) the twin brother of Leah. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), who we discovered has been having a secret relationship with Marie Fielding (Rita Simons), is in big trouble after ghosting Marie.

Tony, who has recently announced he and his long term wife, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) are getting divorced, has some making up to do to Marie.

Tony’s son, Ro Lomax (Ava Webster) is well aware of what’s been going on between his dad and Marie after spotting them in a passionate embrace.

Tony Hutchinson has secretly been seeing Marie Fielding in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight Tony tracks down Marie and apologises to her for being off radar.

Marie is understanding and admits that she’s been feeling really guilty about their relationship.

The two of them can’t resist some flirting again however they are almost caught out when they find themselves in another close shave.

Are the two of them going to take their relationship to the next level or will they decide they need to cool things off?

Abe Fielding has to explain what's happened to Cleo McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, manipulative Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) has some major explaining to do to his ‘prisoner’Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) after finding himself in a very awkward situation and backed into a corner with Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell).

How will vulnerable Cleo, who Abe has been keeping trapped inside a basement, react when her captor fills her in on the latest with ‘girlfriend’ Peri?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.