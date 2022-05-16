Hollyoaks spoilers: Is DS Zoe Anderson about to end her romance with Sam?
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Friday 27 May 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) has a tough decision to make in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Trouble is brewing when Zoe’s colleague Saul Reeves (Nate Denby) gets wind of her new romance with fellow policeman, Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern).
Saul has some strong words for Zoe and warns her that she’s jeopardising her whole career being involved with Sam… especially now that his uncle, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) is the prime suspect in the murder investigation for his girlfriend, Maya Harkwell (Ky Discala)!
Will detective Zoe decide to call time on her romance with Sam?
Later on, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is brought in for questioning over Maya’s death.
Will she tell the police everything she knows?
Meanwhile, Norma Crow aka ‘The Undertaker’ (Glynis Barber) shows that she’s not one to be messed with when she threatens Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Warren Fox’s (Jamie Lomas) children.
Norma puts the frighteners on twins Sophie and Sebastian.
But does 'The Undertaker' have an ulterior motive in getting the attention of Hollyoaks’ most notorious bad boy, Warren?
Elsewhere, Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) fears that they can’t give their partner Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) what they want or deserve.
The two of them end up having a heart-breaking talk about their future.
Is this the end of the road for Ripley and Brooke?
Plus, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) returns home and it's full steam ahead with all his big wedding plans.
However, he is soon stopped in his tracks when he discovers just how much the Big Day will cost.
Will Shaq rethink his options?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
