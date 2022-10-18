Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Eric Foster the anonymous person tormenting DeMarcus?
Airs Thursday 27 October 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) seems to be whipping up yet more trouble in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on worried father, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) confides in Scott Drinkwell (Scott Adams) about his son DeMarcus’s (Tomi Ade) mental health.
Scott is convinced that his foster daughter, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) may be able to help.
Later on Vicky convinces DeMarcus to come and meet her and comes up with a smashing idea to help DeMarcus release some pent-up anger!
However, a shocking confession from Vicky reveals that DeMarcus is not the only one getting abusive messages from Joseph’s mum, Gill (Angela Lonsdale).
Felix tries to convince Scott that they should take matters into their own hands and so they arrange to meet Gill in person.
However they’re shocked when their encounter leaves them with more questions than answers.
Elsewhere, as Mason turns to old habits to vent his frustrations, his strong opinions create a divide between him and his friends as he berates them for pitying DeMarcus.
Feeling rejected, Mason turns to Eric for guidance and a shocking revelation reveals the brutal way that he’s choosing to deal with his anger!
What has he been up to now?
Meanwhile, Sienna seems to be regretting the decisions she’s made recently.
She throws herself into working overtime helping Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) with her company, Deadly Sheen, in order to avoid seeing Ethan.
However, when Leela starts quizzing her about relationships, will Sienna reveal the truth about what’s gone on with Ethan?
Sienna and Leela decide to have some fun when they discover that one of Leela’s client’s wardrobes is crammed with fashionable clothes.
The two women decide to try on some of the items.
However, when there’s a knock at the door and Sienna sees a handsome stranger on the doorstep, she decides she’s going to take the fun to a whole new level!
Over at Hollyoaks High, teachers Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) and Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) butt heads as Olvia’s efforts to impress head-teacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) fall flat.
Olivia is mortified when she mixes up her lesson plan with her wedding planning folder!
Still determined to get one up on her rival Nancy, Olivia makes the decision to take their competition to the Duathlon.
Will Nancy rise to the challenge?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
