Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Eric Foster the anonymous person tormenting DeMarcus?

Is Eric Foster the one behind the threatening messages being sent to DeMarcus Westwood?

Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) seems to be whipping up yet more trouble in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on worried father, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) confides in Scott Drinkwell (Scott Adams) about his son DeMarcus’s (Tomi Ade) mental health.

Scott is convinced that his foster daughter, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) may be able to help.

Later on Vicky convinces DeMarcus to come and meet her and comes up with a smashing idea to help DeMarcus release some pent-up anger!

Joseph's mum, Gill, has also been sending DeMarcus abusive messages in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, a shocking confession from Vicky reveals that DeMarcus is not the only one getting abusive messages from Joseph’s mum, Gill (Angela Lonsdale).

Felix tries to convince Scott that they should take matters into their own hands and so they arrange to meet Gill in person.

However they’re shocked when their encounter leaves them with more questions than answers.

Mason Chen-Williams berates Ella Richardson in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, as Mason turns to old habits to vent his frustrations, his strong opinions create a divide between him and his friends as he berates them for pitying DeMarcus.

Feeling rejected, Mason turns to Eric for guidance and a shocking revelation reveals the brutal way that he’s choosing to deal with his anger!

What has he been up to now?

Eric Foster has got inside the head of Mason Chen-Williams in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Sienna seems to be regretting the decisions she’s made recently.

She throws herself into working overtime helping Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) with her company, Deadly Sheen, in order to avoid seeing Ethan.

Sienna Blake has been getting a little too close to Ethan Williams recently! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, when Leela starts quizzing her about relationships, will Sienna reveal the truth about what’s gone on with Ethan?

Sienna and Leela decide to have some fun when they discover that one of Leela’s client’s wardrobes is crammed with fashionable clothes.

The two women decide to try on some of the items.

However, when there’s a knock at the door and Sienna sees a handsome stranger on the doorstep, she decides she’s going to take the fun to a whole new level!

Olivia (above) will stop at nothing to impress head-teacher Sally St Claire in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at Hollyoaks High, teachers Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) and Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) butt heads as Olvia’s efforts to impress head-teacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) fall flat.

Olivia is mortified when she mixes up her lesson plan with her wedding planning folder!

Still determined to get one up on her rival Nancy, Olivia makes the decision to take their competition to the Duathlon.

Will Nancy rise to the challenge?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4