‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Is Lisa Loveday's body about to be discovered?

It looks like Lisa Loveday’s (Rachel Adedeji) body is finally going to be found in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Undercover cop, Nate Denby (Chris Charles) and his colleague Lexi (Natalie Anderson) have been on the case and Nate recently told Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) that he now knows Lisa is dead.

Undercover cop Nate Denby and his colleague Lexi. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight Grace Black (Tamara Wall) who has been helping Nate get to the truth about Lisa’s mysterious disappearance, has new information.

She makes an excuse to leave Martine’s house early.

Meanwhile, as Nate also gets closer to the truth, Felix stuns him by making a shock revelation about Lisa.

Felix (above) shocks Nate with a revelation about Lisa Loveday. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon), who murdered Lisa last year in case of mistaken identity, is starting to be overwhelmed with guilt.

Toby is struggling and doesn’t feel that he deserves all the help that Felix and Celeste are giving him in hiding the truth.

He is soon left with a very difficult decision to make.

Guilty Toby Faroe is cracking under the pressure of hiding his killer secret. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However is the worst about to happen?

Later on, there’s drama and shock when the police hone in on a discovery.

It’s not long before a body is found in the woods.

Is it Lisa Loveday’s?

Prisoner Warren Fox is struggling and makes a rash decision. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is getting restless behind bars and makes a very rash decision.

As a result, he’s sent to talk to a psychiatrist, Dr Honour Chen-Williams.

Back in the village, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) tries to convince Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Warren’s son Joel (Rory Douglas-Speed) to help her prove Warren’s innocence.

Will the pair be on board?

Ste Hay has been preoccupied with his new business. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is becoming all-consumed with his cleaning company’s rebrand.

His daughter Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) is growing increasingly impatient with him.

Soon her attitude becomes explosive resulting in Ste being forced to make some big promises.

Donna-Marie has some Christmas fun planned! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is up to her tricks again and has another Christmas antic up her sleeve.

However, rather than reject it as usual, this time, her boss Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) seems to be pleased with the idea.

What festive fun does Donna-Marie have in mind?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm