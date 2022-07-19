Hollyoaks spoilers: Is LOVE CHEAT Juliet Nightingale about to ditch girlfriend Peri?

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) makes a SHOCK decision in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Is she going to ditch her long-term girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell)?

Juliet can’t stop thinking about Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) who is due to be tying the knot with her fiancé, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) very soon!

Juliet and Nadira have secretly fallen for each other and have met up several times to share illicit kisses.

In yesterday’s episode, Nadira made a surprise visit to Juliet where emotion and passion were soon running high.

Tonight some heated words from Juliet leave Nadira questioning whether there is passion in her own relationship with Shaq.

With Juliet’s words ringing in her ears, Nadira wants to test Juliet’s theory by kissing Shaq.

Will she be pleasantly surprised or left feeling flat and wanting more passion from Shaq?

Juliet and Nadira can't keep away from each other! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, it looks like trouble is on the horizon.

When Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) has a conversation with Juliet she is appalled to realise that Juliet has been unfaithful to her girlfriend, Peri.

Will Lizzie decide that Peri deserves to know the truth?

Later on Juliet makes a SHOCKING decision about who to choose.

Will she decide her heart belongs to Peri or is she about to cause heartache and chaos by pursuing Nadira?

Does Juliet's heart belong to Nadira? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) is left wondering why her boyfriend, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) doesn’t seem keen on taking their relationship to the next level.

Imran has been battling an eating disorder but friends and family are still unaware just how bad things have got for him.

Is this, and his body image hang-ups, the real reason he doesn’t want to get intimate with Serena?

Or is something else on Imran’s mind too?

Imran and Serena pictured with their friend Sid Sumner. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Imran distracts himself by throwing himself into his fitness training but is he pushing himself way too hard?

And are there going to be some serious consequences for his health?

Plus, Hollyoaks’ resident chef, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is keen to show off his diverse culinary skills.

Tony wants to impress Shaq with his wedding catering menu! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight Tony showcases a delicious Asian menu to Shaq ahead of his wedding to Nadira.

Tony’s goal is to impress the couple so he can be their caterer for their special day.

Shaq's sister Yazz is also there to sample Tony's Asian wedding fayre! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However with Nadira and Juliet’s secret romance at high risk of NOT being so secret any more, will there even be a wedding?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4