‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Is Sienna Blake dead?

Sienna Blake was targeted by Summer Ranger with a gun.

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) saw her life on the line in yesterday’s episode and in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) the drama continues.

Sienna was seen begging for her life as a vengeful Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) aimed a gun at her with Sienna positioned near a cliff edge.

Sienna’s ex Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) pleaded with Summer and tried to bargain with her as he begged her to spare Sienna’s life.

But has Summer done her very worst?

Brody pleaded with Summer not to shoot Sienna. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight the village residents try to come to terms with the consequences of yesterday’s life-altering events.

One resident goes to extreme lengths to ensure justice is served. Meanwhile another struggles to cope with their mounting guilt.

Brody got down on his knees to try and reason with Summer. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh) spills the beans to her daughter Maxine (Nikki Sanderson) about her plans to leave the village with Fergus Collins (Robert Beck).

How will Maxine, who not so long ago spent the night with Fergus, react to the news that her mum and her boyfriend are shipping out of Hollyoaks?

Will Trish Minniver be leaving the village with Fergus as planned? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) and Ste Hay (Kieran Richardson) are finally seeing eye-to-eye.

In yesterday’s episode Leah told her dad he was boring and too strict and encouraged him to play a prank on his boyfriend, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

Tonight, Ste gets to Dee Valley Law, the company owned by his lawyer boyfriend James, just in time to see his prank in action.

What trick has Ste played on James and will James be laughing or fuming?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm