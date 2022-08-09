Hollyoaks spoilers: IT’S WAR! Warren Fox and Sienna have epic SHOWDOWN!

Warren Fox goes head-to-head with Sienna Blake in Hollyoaks.

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) have an ALMIGHTY showdown in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on there’s terrible danger now that Norma Crow aka The Undertaker (Glynis Barber) has hired her hitman, ‘The embalmer’ to kill Sienna.

In yesterday’s episode there was a case of mistaken identity and in a mix up the embalmer has set his sights on Sienna’s sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart).

Meanwhile, when Norma tells Warren that the embalmer is on his way to Sienna, Warren has a sudden change of heart and decides he needs to save his ex!

However, when he rushes to locate Sienna, he finds her completely unharmed and it suddenly dawns on him that someone else must be in terrible danger.

Will they realise it’s Liberty the embalmer is targeting?

Later on and with the drama mourning, Warren and Sienna have an epic showdown as all the truths and accusations come pouring out.

Meanwhile, Norma has a proposition for them both.

What does she want them to do?

Elsewhere, things are awkward at Scott Drinkwell’s (Ross Adams) house when he locks horns with his foster daughter’s boyfriend, Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes).

Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) had invited Joseph round for a movie night but Scott is very wary of Joseph who has been abusive to Vicky in the past.

When Scott talks to Vicky about the situation, Vicky opens up about not feeling wanted.

Can Scott show her the love and support she’s craving?

Plus, Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) starts to think that Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) is cheating on her mum, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi).

Zain and Misbah are in a relationship but when Yazz spots Zain with Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) and the pair start acting suspiciously, Yazz fears the worst and thinks something is going on between them.

A fired-up Yazz decides to confront Zain but what is she about to discover?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4