Hollyoaks spoilers: James Nightingale is in trouble with the law!

James Nightingale is taken in for questioning in Hollyoaks.

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is in BIG trouble in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

James and his fiancé, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) are both struggling with guilt after burning their friendships with Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson).

James attempts to patch things up with his colleague Maxine (above) in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Lawyer James attempts to patch things up at work with his colleague Maxine. However she’s not pleased about his fawning attempts and grovelling.

Things soon go from bad to worse for James when DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) turns up and tells him she needs him to come to the police station following some information she’s received about stolen evidence.

As James is interrogated down at the station, things are quickly looking incredibly bleak for him!

Scott Drinkwell pictured with his Aunty Diane and Eurovision star Sonia! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at The Dog, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is getting the pub ready ahead of the imminent Eurovision celebrations.

Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is rushed off his feet and his shocked to discover that his Auntie Diane (Alex Fletcher) went to school with his new employer, Eurovision superstar Sonia!

Singing star Sonia was friends with Diane Hutchinson at school. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

And the surprises don’t stop there for Scott when his foster daughter, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) skips school to let him know she’s managed to hunt down Juan who recently caught Scott’s eye at a Eurovision party.

However, later on Scott is left feeling deflated when Vicky arrives with the wrong Juan!

Seeing Scott’s disappointment, Diane is determined for her nephew not to give up on love and after contacting her old school friend, Sonia, the two of them manage to reunite Scott and the RIGHT Juan this time.

Scott Drinkwell with Juan in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile at the McQueens, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is tricked into speaking to Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) again.

Mercedes convinces Goldie to ask her boss, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) for a pay rise.

However, when the video call doesn’t go to plan, Mercedes jumps to her cousin’s defence and tells Norma exactly why the nail technician deserves the extra money.

Sienna with boyfriend Ethan in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at The Loft, recently sacked Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is feeling bitter about not being able to create her dream life, but her boyfriend Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) jumps in as her knight in shining armour and tells her about a tip he received from a friend for the Chester horse races.

Determined to do anything she needs to have the life she wants Sienna agrees to taking a big punt on the bet.

Mercedes and Goldie are rubbing their hands with glee when they overhear the conversation between the couple.

They're even more excited when an accidental slip-up leads to them getting their hands on the name of “winning” horse’s name!

Could they suddenly find themselves in the money?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4