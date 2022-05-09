Hollyoaks spoilers: James Nightingale receives a mysterious call!

James Nightingale is trying to avoid someone. But who?

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is forced to dodge a mysterious call in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

James has recently been released from prison and seems to be a new man.

He tells his family that he’s going to go and get help for his gambling addiction as long as they all agree to get group counselling with him.

Will the rest of the Nightingale clan be on board with James’ stipulations?

James has only recently been released from prison. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, all may not be as it seems and it looks like more trouble is brewing for James when he ignores a call from a mysterious contact called ‘B’?

Who is ‘B’? And what do they want from James?

Mercedes is now fighting for custody of Bobby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, confused Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) questions his Aunty Wendy (Jennifer Armour) about what happens next now that more trouble has blown up with his mum Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Poisonous Wendy who is secretly in cahoots with her serial killer father, Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) to manipulate Bobby, continues to feed the trusting young lad with doubts about his mum Mercedes’ capabilities.

Will Bobby believe everything his Aunty is telling him or will he continue to have faith in his mum?

Wendy is in court as Bobby looks on. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Mercedes is horrified by what Wendy has to say in court. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Wendy airs Mercedes’ dirty laundry in front of Bobby and the courts make a shocking decision about his welfare.

Meanwhile, it’s the launch of a new menu at The Dog and chef and manager Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is determined to make sure it goes well.

Ahead of the livestream, he asks Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) to taste a new dish, but Imran isn’t complying and slyly fakes a mouthful.

Imran and Serena went on a date but it didn't end well. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later, Imran tries to make things up to Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) following their last disappointing when he made a hasty exit.

He invites Serena to come and watch what’s going on at The Dog, but things turn sour when Tony spills a dish on his shirt and Imran gets defensive when Tony’s wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher) offers to wash it.

Oh dear, it looks like Imran’s plan to patch things up with Serena is about to fall well and truly flat.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm