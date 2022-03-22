Hollyoaks spoilers: James Nightingale risks his daughter’s life!

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) does the unforgivable in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode and with James still missing, Juliet decided to take the search for him into her own hands.

After finding a phone number hidden in James’ drawer at Dee Valley Law she called it but soon came face-to-face with Nick, one of the men who spiked James at the casino and robbed him.

James is gambling with his daughter Juliet's life in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, time is of the essence for the Nightingales but James is prepared to take one more gamble that could put his own daughter, Juliet’s life in danger.

As James sinks to an all-time low, will his family ever be able to forgive him?

And what is going to happen to Juliet?

Ollie is upset that Luke wants Tony (above) as his best man. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Elsewhere, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) disappoints his son Ollie (Gabriel Clark) when he sets his sights on Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) to be his best man for his forthcoming wedding.

Ollie had been hoping the role would go to him.

However there are soon complications afoot.

Luke (above) is planning a stag-do abroad but that is problematic for Tony. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Luke has decided his stag-do will be abroad but that’s an issue for Tony who is running for local councillor.

If Tony goes on the holiday he plays into the hands of his rival, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) who is going up against him in the local elections.

Will Tony decide to go on holiday and compromise his integrity all for the sake of his best mate, Luke?

Or will he be staying put in Chester to put his career ambitions first?

Honour thinks Grace and Saul (both pictured above) could be potential new friends. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) has decided she needs to make some friends in the village.

She has pinpointed Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) as being potential mates and tonight she invites the couple to a trivia night with her and her husband Dave (Dominic Power).

However, things soon turn sour, when Grace, who is super-competitive, is not happy to be losing.

Oh dear, is this budding friendship already doomed?

Scott Drinkwell (above) agrees to help Jack out. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) gets roped into editing Jack Osborne’s (Jimmy McKenna) new crime novel.

And over at the McQueens, the family is in for a big surprise when they start to get rid of Nana’s (Diane Langton) stuff.

What have they discovered?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm