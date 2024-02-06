Hollyoaks spoilers: Joel Dexter faces a LIFE-CHANGING decision

Joel must decide who he wants - Leela or Cleo.

As Valentine's Day arrives in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings), Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) has to decide which woman he wants - Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) or Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin).

After falling asleep together on a bench, Joel wakes up to find Cleo by his side.

As all his old feelings for her come flooding back, Joel knows he's got to choose who he wants to be with.

He asks Cleo to give them a day to decide if they should give things another go, then returns home to girlfriend Leela.

Will she suspect he spent the night with Cleo?

Abe continues his creepy pursuit of Cleo. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

With a head in a muddle and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) out of the village, Joel confides in grandmother Norma Crow (Glynnis Barber) that he's torn between two women.

But the reality of what he might be about to give up dawns on Joel when he arrives at Leela's 12 week baby scan and sees his unborn child for the first time.

While Joel is overcome with emotion, back at the McQueens, Cleo's on/off boyfriend Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) turns up wanting to see her.

Hoping that Joel is about to rekindle their romance, Cleo tries to let Abe down gently by saying it won't work out between them.

However, he doesn't take the rejection well and turns on Cleo demanding to know her reasons.

Can Carter prevent Nancy from discovering the truth? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Nancy Osborne's (Jessica Fox) curiosity about Carter Shepherd's (David Ames) Student Behavioural Unit continues to grow.

Wanting to know more, Nancy approaches Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) and starts firing questions at him about the 'sessions' he's having with Carter.

Will she find out the closeted headteacher is practising gay conversion therapy on Ste's son?

Or is Carter going to find a way of throwing her off the scent?

Beau wants to make a go of things with Kitty. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, smitten Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) says it with flowers and surprises love interest Kitty (Iz Hesketh) with a bouquet.

The newcomer is touched by Beau's sweet gift, but her happiness turns to panic when Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) tells Kitty she recognises her from somewhere.

Mysterious Kitty has been concealing the fact she was involved in the fatal crash that killed Ella Henderson (Erin Palmer) and the woman she was travelling with.

But has Theresa remembered she saw her at the scene of the devastation?

Needing to protect her secret, Kitty accuses Theresa of being drunk and kicks her out of the pub!

But how much longer can she keep hiding from the truth?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm