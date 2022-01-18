Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Joel Dexter makes a BIG decision
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Monday 24 Jan 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) comes to a big decision in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Priest Joel has been pondering his complicated and often destructive relationship with his father, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).
Tonight, as he mulls over the right choices to make, he decides there is only one course of action. What has Joel decided?
After hearing about Warren’s accident, forensic psychologist Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok), turns to Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) for an update on Warren’s recovery.
Honour, who knows that Warren was involved in the death of Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) soon goes digging into her patient files where she makes a SHOCKING discovery.
What has she found out?
Meanwhile, Warren comes to a shattering conclusion.
Plus, a slip of the tongue from Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) forces her and Sid Sumner (Billy Price) to seriously think about their relationship.
As Sid’s feelings for Lizzie’s step-sister Serena (Emma Lau) weigh on him, is it time for Sid to make a choice between the two sisters?
Plus there’s new competition for the Hollyoaks’ teens as Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) sets them a challenge in exchange for a job.
Meanwhile, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) drowns his sorrows at The Loft, after a fiery argument with his wife Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry).
However it seems like he’s not the only one trying to drink away his problems.
He’s soon joined by someone else at the bar.
Which other unhappy Hollyoaks’ resident has something they want to forget about? Take your pick!
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
