Hollyoaks spoilers: John Paul McQueen admits the truth to pupil Freya!

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) finds himself caught in the middle of pupil Freya and her father Carter's warring in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is concerned about John Paul attending head teacher, Carter Shepherd’s (David Ames) group session camping trip.

Meanwhile when Carter refuses to give his daughter, Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) driving lessons, Freya turns to her former teacher, John Paul instead.

However, John Paul is left feeling overwhelmed and upset when he’s forced to admit to Freya that he hasn’t been in a car ever since the fateful minibus crash that he was responsible for which left Freya with life-changing injuries

John Paul caused an horrific mini bus crash whilst driving a group of pupils including Freya. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Freya tells John Paul that she has forgiven him for the crash and John Paul is left feeling a weight has been lifted.

However, any ideas of a driving lesson are immediately put to a stop by Freya’s very angry dad, Carter, much to Freya’s upset.

Later on Carter apologises to John Paul for the way he reacted and his angry outburst.

The two men make amends but John Paul is soon horrified to discover that his attacker, Jackson is joining the group camping session that Carter is arranging and that John Paul said he would go on.

Jackson (right) who attacked John Paul is also going to be on the camping trip! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) meets up with his mum, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) and son, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) to discuss how they can improve business at The Loft.

However, Warren’s daughter, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is left feeling hurt when Warren misses the dinner that she had organised specially with him.

When Norma hears what’s happened she invites her grand-daughter Ella to join them all in The Loft where Warren has a surprise for her.

Ella has only recently discovered that Warren is her biological dad. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) has put on a scary movie marathon at the Youth Centre as a special treat for Halloween. However, when teenagers Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan), Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) and Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) turn up, they realise they’re the only ones who have bothered coming.

The rebellious teens are soon kicking up trouble, leading to Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) banning them from the Youth Centre.

However, Dillon is soon cooking up a way to get their own back. What does he have in mind?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4