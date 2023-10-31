Hollyoaks spoilers: John Paul McQueen makes a HORRIFYING discovery!

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) makes a discovery that shocks him to the core in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

After working together at the Queer open day at the Youth Centre, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) asks John Paul to help him prepare for an upcoming audition.

But danger is lurking when Carter Shepherd (David Ames) spies Scott, dressed in full drag, talking to JP and takes a covert picture of them.

Filled with disgust, Carter launches a homophobic attack on the pair by anonymously posting the image to a site asking if it's appropriate for two gay men to be working together at a youth centre.

John Paul helps ex-boyfriend Scott prepare for an audition. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Unaware of Carter's poisonous post, Scott invites John Paul back to his flat, where the former teacher apologises for how he treated him when they were together.

The men were romantically involved with one another a few years back but Scott dumped John Paul after discovering he'd slept with James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) behind his back.

Scott was heartbroken at the time, but will he agree to forgive his ex?

Later, Carter catches up with John Paul, and feigning concern, shows him the anonymous post claiming he and Scott shouldn't be allowed to work with kids.

Will John Paul wise up to Carter's game and expose him for the vile bully he is?

Carter creates a vile online post about John Paul and Scott. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, brave Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) faces his fears by attending his first therapy session.

Felix has been in a dark place for the past few months, blaming himself for everything that's gone wrong in his life.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) realised her boyfriend was suffering and has been trying her hardest to boost Felix's morale.

Tonight, Felix decides to take the first step on his road to recovery by speaking to counsellor. During the appointment, Felix opens up about his unhappiness and the bitter regrets that have been plaguing him.

Will the experience help him gain closure?

Is this the end of the road for Ste and James? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Across the village, James is feeling sorry for himself as his marriage to Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) continues to crumble.

Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) tries to offer him a friendly ear, but then finds herself on the receiving end of James's fury.

Poor old Pez starts to feel attacked from all sides when Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) asks about Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and she tells her friend where to go!

Meanwhile, Ste gets a surprise when he returns home to find James has managed to find his way in despite the locks being changed.

James is keen to sort things out between them once and for all, so Ste asks his kids to leave the house so he can talk with his husband alone.

Can the couple find a way to work through their problems or are they headed for the divorce courts?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.