Hollyoaks spoilers: John Paul McQueen makes a TERRIBLE mistake

Alcoholic John Paul McQueen is back on the booze in Hollyoaks.

Alcoholic John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is back drinking again and things quickly take a turn for the worse in tonight's Hollyoaks.

John Paul accidentally drank booze in yesterday’s episode when his sister Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) decided to add alcohol to her mocktail drink.

He quickly fell off the wagon but tonight he tries to cover up his drinking relapse.

Mercedes squares up to John Paul McQueen about his drinking. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Mercedes discovers the truth about John Paul’s relapse.

She confronts him but later on he returns with more alcohol pointing the finger of blame squarely at Mercedes.

Thanks to his boozing, John Paul has totally forgotten that he told his son, Matthew-Jesus, that they would spend the day together.

Matthew- Jesus is furious with his dad for letting him down again and lashes out.

John Paul is full of self-loathing and decides he needs to make things right with his son, Matthew-Jesus. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, John Paul, who has been given some home truths by Mercedes, continues to drink and feeling guilty about letting Matthew-Jesus down, he takes his son out of school so that he can take him to the park.

However, disaster is about to strike.

A drunk John Paul is unstable on his feet and there’s soon an accident causing Matthew-Jesus to be knocked to the floor.

Battered and bruised, a young Matthew-Jesus manages to take his dad back to the family home where it all kicks off when the McQueens see just what a state he is in.

Tony Hutchinson pictured with his son Beau in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) takes Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) up on his offer to help out at The Dog.

However passing comments from Darren about Tony’s wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) spending a lot of time with his fit young son, Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell), leave an insecure Tony feeling threatened.

Tony tells Beau and Diane how he’s feeling but the pair of them are shocked and tell him he’s being way too paranoid!

Honour lost control and lashed out at prisoner Eric Foster (above) in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile there’s more trouble for the Chen-Williams family.

Mum Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) is worried when she gets a call from the prison where Eric Foster (Angus Castle Doughty) is being held.

The prison tell her they need to interview her about the incident between Eric and her in which Honour lost her temper and lashed out at Eric.

Is clinical psychologist Vera, who works at the prison, about to lose her job?

