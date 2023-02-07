Hollyoaks spoilers: John Paul McQueen makes a TERRIBLE mistake
Airs Wednesday 15 Feb 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Alcoholic John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is back drinking again and things quickly take a turn for the worse in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
John Paul accidentally drank booze in yesterday’s episode when his sister Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) decided to add alcohol to her mocktail drink.
He quickly fell off the wagon but tonight he tries to cover up his drinking relapse.
Meanwhile, Mercedes discovers the truth about John Paul’s relapse.
She confronts him but later on he returns with more alcohol pointing the finger of blame squarely at Mercedes.
Thanks to his boozing, John Paul has totally forgotten that he told his son, Matthew-Jesus, that they would spend the day together.
Matthew- Jesus is furious with his dad for letting him down again and lashes out.
Meanwhile, John Paul, who has been given some home truths by Mercedes, continues to drink and feeling guilty about letting Matthew-Jesus down, he takes his son out of school so that he can take him to the park.
However, disaster is about to strike.
A drunk John Paul is unstable on his feet and there’s soon an accident causing Matthew-Jesus to be knocked to the floor.
Battered and bruised, a young Matthew-Jesus manages to take his dad back to the family home where it all kicks off when the McQueens see just what a state he is in.
Elsewhere, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) takes Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) up on his offer to help out at The Dog.
However passing comments from Darren about Tony’s wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) spending a lot of time with his fit young son, Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell), leave an insecure Tony feeling threatened.
Tony tells Beau and Diane how he’s feeling but the pair of them are shocked and tell him he’s being way too paranoid!
Meanwhile there’s more trouble for the Chen-Williams family.
Mum Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) is worried when she gets a call from the prison where Eric Foster (Angus Castle Doughty) is being held.
The prison tell her they need to interview her about the incident between Eric and her in which Honour lost her temper and lashed out at Eric.
Is clinical psychologist Vera, who works at the prison, about to lose her job?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.