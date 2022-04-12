Hollyoaks spoilers: John Paul McQueen to make terrible confession?

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is a man on the brink in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

A charity fundraiser for pupil Freya (Ellie Henry) is being held at Hollyoaks High today.

Freya was left with life-changing injuries following the school mini-bus crash that teacher John Paul was responsible for.

Tonight, alcoholic John Paul starts to crumble under the pressure when his blackmailer ups the ante.

Someone has uncovered the fact that the crash was all John Paul’s fault and they are determined to make him pay!

As things go from bad to worse for John Paul, the terrified teacher ends up turning to alcohol again.

However, his actions are about to cause even more mayhem.

At the fundraising event and whilst Freya is making a speech, a drunken John Paul crashes onto the stage and grabs the microphone.

What is John Paul going to announce and will he reveal that it was HIM who caused the crash after being drunk at the wheel?

Elsewhere, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) and Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) hold a heartfelt intervention for Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) as they desperately try to convince her to come to terms with her situation.

Mercedes is in bits following the rejection of her son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) who has been taken under the controlling wing of his Aunty Wendy (Jennifer Armour).

Meanwhile, it’s a huge day for Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) when she has a meeting at Dee Valley Hospital to find out whether her breast cancer treatment has been successful.

Plus, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) excitedly practices for his magic show, but is left disappointed when things don’t go to plan.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm