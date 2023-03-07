Hollyoaks spoilers: Juliet Nightingale has a makeover!

Juliet Nightingale has a fun makeover to lift her spirits in Hollyoaks.

It’s the day after the night before for Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Juliet has woken up in Brighton with her girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and a raging hangover!

The couple were in Brighton for a special seaside trip that Peri had organised to lift Juliet’s spirits.

However their night of fun took an unexpected turn when they were rescued by Danny Beard, the real life winner of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, after losing all their belongings and finding themselves stranded.

Drag Queen Danny Beard was on hand to help Peri Lomax and Juliet in Brighton when their plans went badly awry! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

In tonight’s episode, Danny offers to drive the girls back to Chester in their 'drag wagon'.

Juliet, recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, is trying her best not to think about the results of her recent scan which will show how her body is responding to the cancer treatment.

Danny and Peri promise they’re going to make the most of the drive back from Brighton to Chester to keep the positive vibes going for as long as possible.

Danny Beard gives the girls a lift in their 'drag wagon' (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

During a pitstop, Danny livestreams to their fans, however an offensive comment causes Juliet to break down.

Danny has some words of wisdom to offer and encourages Juliet to have a fun makeover, complete with a silvery white wig, to cheer her up.

Later on Juliet goes to the hospital appointment to hear the latest scan results.

Is it going to be the news that she has desperately been hoping for, or is she headed for more heartache?

Danny Beard pictured with Juliet Nightingale and Peri Lomax. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), who are due to be getting married soon, have a BIG question to ask Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner).

Plus, troubled pupil, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) escapes from Hollyoaks High in order to go and meet his drug dealer, Taz.

However, teacher Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) is on his case.

Beau catches up with wayward Charlie and finds him on the school grounds smelling of cannabis!

Beau needs to take firm action and announces there is now going to have to be a locker search.

What else is going to come to light?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4