Hollyoaks spoilers: Juliet Nightingale has SHOCK news for Peri!

Juliet Nightingale breaks some shock news to Peri Lomax in Hollyoaks.

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) stuns her girlfriend Peri in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Peri (Ruby O’Donnell) is left speechless when Juliet has some shocking news for her.

In yesterday’s episode, Juliet was seen confiding in Nadira (Ashling O’Shea).

She and Nadira grew close as they both shared their problems with each other.

Nadira then surprised Juliet by making a VERY unexpected move.

Juliet wasn't sure how to react when Nadira leaned in to kiss her!

Nadira took Juliet by surprise when she kissed her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, Juliet decides to tell Peri about the latest developments.

However, she doesn’t tell the whole truth and instead keeps some of the facts to herself.

As a result, Peri decides to fill in the blanks on her own.

But has Peri now got it all wrong and jumped to some wrong conclusions?

What's REALLY going on with Nadira and Juliet? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Maxine Minniver’s (Nikki Sanderson) suspicions were piqued when she noticed lawyer, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) who is back at Dee Valley Law, had made an interesting change in the firm’s procedures.

Tonight, smart-thinking Maxine reveals a shocking discovery within the law firm’s accounts.

Lawer Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) who is a partner in the firm and has only just entrusted James to return to the business, is put in an impossible situation.

Thanks to James’s new actions she must choose between her emotions and her morals.

What will she decide?

Verity has a very tough decision to make in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, the game of tombola that Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) has arranged to try and help with his dad’s memory issues, goes awry.

Ollie’s dad Luke, who has dementia, starts to get increasingly confused and struggles to tell the difference between the game and reality.

Luke Morgan is becoming increasingly confused. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) starts to worry that their partner, Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) could be hiding something.

Are they right to have concerns?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm