Hollyoaks spoilers: Juliet Nightingale is left devastated

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is really struggling in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Juliet has already been grieving the loss of her grandmother, Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) who recently died in the explosion at Salon De Thé.

Since then she’s had all the fallout with her father, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) who has been gambling away the family’s inheritance.

James's gambling has gone way out of control. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight the friction between James and the rest of his family escalates.

Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) realises just how bad James’s gambling has got.

The Nightingale clan rally around to stage an intervention and try and bring James under control but is it already too late?

As things go from bad to worse, will a volatile James admit he needs help or will he go the other way and lash out?

Lizzie (above) gets into an argument with her mum over boyfriend Sid. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, mum Honor Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) gets into a heated argument with daughter Lizzie (Lily Best) over her decision to keep seeing Sid Sumner (Billy Price).

Lizzie’s father, Dave (Dominic Power) has been dead set against Lizzie and Sid having anything to do with each other after finding out about Sid’s dodgy drug-dealer past.

Tonight Lizzie pleads with her mum Honour to talk to Dave and win him round.

Will Dave relent and give the relationship his blessing or will he insist they cut off all ties?

Tony Hutchinson pictured with his mate Luke Morgan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, former police officer Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) is busy writing his new crime novel.

However one character he has dreamt up hits a little too close for Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard).

Has Jack been taking his inspiration from the locals?

Goldie McQueen has been channelling her spiritual side. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is convinced she has psychic talents after being certain she has received a message from beyond the grave from her brother, Sylver (David Tag).

Tonight she decides to put her psychic talents to the test at The Dog.

Will she convince everyone she has special spiritual powers?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm