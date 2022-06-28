Hollyoaks spoilers: JUSTICE for Misbah Maalik?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Wednesday 6 July 2022 at 6:30pm on Channel 4
Misbah Maalik (played by Harvey Virdi) is determined to see rapist Ali Shazad (Raji James) put behind bars on Hollyoaks (6:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But somehow arrogant Ali, who has secretly abused a number of women over the years, always seems to be one step ahead of his accusers.
As the tribunal into doctor Ali's misconduct at Dee Valley Hospital continues, he turns the tables when he makes a SHOCK accusation against hospital nurse, Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell)!
However, Misbah is not about to let Ali smooth-talk his way out of trouble.
She reveals some shocking evidence of her own and gives a heart-wrenching testimony about the kind of man that award-winning medic Ali REALLY is!
But will Misbah's testimony be enough to finally bring down Ali?
Elsewhere in Hollyoaks Village, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is still struggling to reconnect with her son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).
But some wise words from her half-sister, Theresa (Jorgie Porter) give Mercedes an idea on how to show Bobby that she’s trying to mend their relationship.
However, just as Mercedes is putting her plan into action, she is spooked by a creepy chess metaphor.
WHAT does it mean?
Could sinister Silas be lurking about again?
Meanwhile, the plans are coming together for the funeral of Luke Morgan, who died after a tragic accident while on holiday in Majorca with his fiancee, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) earlier this month.
Cindy makes an unexpected decision and decides to put Ollie (Gabriel Clark) in charge of his dad's eulogy.
Which is a BIG surprise since it was only a few weeks ago that Cindy attempted to pay troubled Ollie to stay away, after he discharged himself from rehab!
Hollyoaks airs weeknights at 6:30pm on Channel 4
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.