Hollyoaks spoilers: JUSTICE for Misbah Maalik?

Misbah Maalik (played by Harvey Virdi) is determined to see rapist Ali Shazad (Raji James) put behind bars on Hollyoaks (6:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But somehow arrogant Ali, who has secretly abused a number of women over the years, always seems to be one step ahead of his accusers.



As the tribunal into doctor Ali's misconduct at Dee Valley Hospital continues, he turns the tables when he makes a SHOCK accusation against hospital nurse, Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell)!



However, Misbah is not about to let Ali smooth-talk his way out of trouble.



She reveals some shocking evidence of her own and gives a heart-wrenching testimony about the kind of man that award-winning medic Ali REALLY is!



But will Misbah's testimony be enough to finally bring down Ali?

Misbah has the full support of her family on Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere in Hollyoaks Village, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is still struggling to reconnect with her son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).



But some wise words from her half-sister, Theresa (Jorgie Porter) give Mercedes an idea on how to show Bobby that she’s trying to mend their relationship.



However, just as Mercedes is putting her plan into action, she is spooked by a creepy chess metaphor.



WHAT does it mean?



Could sinister Silas be lurking about again?

Bobby was thrilled by an exciting gift on yesterday's episode of Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, the plans are coming together for the funeral of Luke Morgan, who died after a tragic accident while on holiday in Majorca with his fiancee, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) earlier this month.



Cindy makes an unexpected decision and decides to put Ollie (Gabriel Clark) in charge of his dad's eulogy.



Which is a BIG surprise since it was only a few weeks ago that Cindy attempted to pay troubled Ollie to stay away, after he discharged himself from rehab!



Luke Morgan is gone but not forgotten on Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Hollyoaks airs weeknights at 6:30pm on Channel 4



Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4



Or stream the episodes first on All4