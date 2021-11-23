‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Kidnapped Darren Osborne makes contact?

Darren Osborne is being held captive in Hollyoaks.

A captive Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) attempts to make contact in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). However, it’s a race against time.

Darren, who has been captured and held prisoner, manages to get his hands on a phone and scrabbles to make contact with his other half Nancy (Jessica Fox).

Nancy, who is pregnant with their child, is convinced that Darren, who has cheated on her before, has done a runner after he vanished from the village weeks ago.

Nancy Hayton is convinced Darren has done a runner and won't be coming back. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

She prepares to face the fact that he won’t be returning anytime soon.

Prisoner Darren meanwhile is given a glimmer of hope when he gets the phone and attempts to call Nancy.

However the phone dies and the battery is flat before Nancy has the chance to answer.

Could a text to Nancy’s phone be the final nail in the coffin for her hopes of his return?

Luke Morgan is determined to track down Darren. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, after receiving a bag of Darren’s belongings, and realising his ‘lucky shirt’ is still there, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) is determined to find his best mate.

Elsewhere, Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) is filled in on the latest developments with undercover cop, Nate Denby (Chris Charles).

Toby’s sister, Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) convinces Toby to keep a low profile.

Nate Denby is getting closer to learning the truth about Lisa Loveday. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

But, Celeste is soon in a panic when she realises that Nate is getting closer to finding out the truth about what really happened to Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji).

Will Nate unravel the terrible facts, that Lisa was murdered by Toby?

Sienna Blake is keen to help Ste Hay out. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) surprises Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) with a new van for his cleaning business. However, it’s in need of rather a lot of sprucing up.

Plus Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is far from impressed with Zara Morgan’s (Kelly Condron) environmentally-friendly Christmas hacks.

What has Zara got up her sleeve?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm