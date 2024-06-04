Hollyoaks spoilers: Kitty Draper has a shocking confession for Beau!
Airs Thursday 13 June on E4 at 7pm.
Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) has a shocking confession that leaves her boyfriend Beau Ramsey (Jon Paul Bell) reeling in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Kitty and Beau have recently been embroiled in terrible events in which Beau ended up killing Kitty’s abusive father, Declan Hawthorne (Alan Turkington), at the cabin by the lake.
Tonight Kitty and Beau struggle with the enormity of what they have done.
However Kitty’s guilt isn’t just contained to killing her father and concealing his body.
She has another BIG CONFESSION to make to Beau that sends him into a terrible downward spiral.
Meanwhile, young Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough) has a taster day at school.
Arlo, who has recently bonded with Ant Hutchinson (William Thompson) is really excited to be heading off for his first day in the classroom.
However, things get off to a very rocky start for the poor lad.
Is his first day going to end in disaster? And how will his volatile alcoholic mum, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons), react?
Plus, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) knows all about Hannah Ashworth’s (Emma Rigby) latest plan to hoodwink gullible Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power).
In yesterday’s episode, prostitute Hannah begged Dave to help save her from her pimp who she said was threatening her.
However, it seemed manipulative Hannah had a hidden agenda and was actually planning to fleece Dave of the money he’d put aside for his honeymoon.
Tonight Hannah finds herself in trouble with the law and quickly tries a different tactic with Dave, playing him for sympathy.
Is Dave falling for Hannah? It seems she has got him wrapped around her little finger.
Later on, Hannah and Dave, who recently got married to Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring), are alone at the folly.
Hannah makes a move on Dave and goes in for a passionate kiss.
However, they are not as alone as they think.
Someone is watching them in the wings. Who has seen them kiss?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm
Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.