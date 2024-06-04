Hollyoaks spoilers: Kitty Draper has a shocking confession for Beau!

Kitty Draper has a shocking confession for boyfriend Beau in Hollyoaks.

Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) has a shocking confession that leaves her boyfriend Beau Ramsey (Jon Paul Bell) reeling in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Kitty and Beau have recently been embroiled in terrible events in which Beau ended up killing Kitty’s abusive father, Declan Hawthorne (Alan Turkington), at the cabin by the lake.

Tonight Kitty and Beau struggle with the enormity of what they have done.

However Kitty’s guilt isn’t just contained to killing her father and concealing his body.

She has another BIG CONFESSION to make to Beau that sends him into a terrible downward spiral.

Arlo Fielding's first day at school doesn't go well. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, young Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough) has a taster day at school.

Arlo, who has recently bonded with Ant Hutchinson (William Thompson) is really excited to be heading off for his first day in the classroom.

However, things get off to a very rocky start for the poor lad.

Is his first day going to end in disaster? And how will his volatile alcoholic mum, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons), react?

Alcoholic Marie Fielding is a loose cannon in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) knows all about Hannah Ashworth’s (Emma Rigby) latest plan to hoodwink gullible Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power).

In yesterday’s episode, prostitute Hannah begged Dave to help save her from her pimp who she said was threatening her.

However, it seemed manipulative Hannah had a hidden agenda and was actually planning to fleece Dave of the money he’d put aside for his honeymoon.

Tonight Hannah finds herself in trouble with the law and quickly tries a different tactic with Dave, playing him for sympathy.

Robbie Roscoe and Hannah Ashworth are in cahoots to fleece Dave Chen-Williams. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Is Dave falling for Hannah? It seems she has got him wrapped around her little finger.

Later on, Hannah and Dave, who recently got married to Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring), are alone at the folly.

Hannah makes a move on Dave and goes in for a passionate kiss.

However, they are not as alone as they think.

Someone is watching them in the wings. Who has seen them kiss?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4