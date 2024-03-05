Hollyoaks spoilers: Leela is rocked by Peri's HUGE BOMBSHELL!
Airs Wednesday 13 March 2024 on E4 at 7pm
Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) stuns mum Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) by confessing she orchestrated Romeo Nightingale's (Owen Warner) prison break.
The nurse is in big trouble when a police detective turns up on her doorstep, suspecting she was involved in Romeo's escape plan.
Protective mum Leela is fuming at the accusations being thrown at Peri and assures the officers of her innocence.
However, in private, Peri comes clean and admits she did in fact help Romeo flee.
Fearing that her crimes are going to be uncovered, Peri asks Leela for advice.
Will she help her? Or shop her own daughter to the police?
Meanwhile, stubborn Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) is ignoring her family's worried phone calls.
The teen spent the night at friend Lucas Hay's (Oscar Curtis) place after clashing with Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) over his decision to allow Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) to return home.
Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is less than impressed to discover Frankie has slept over and fears her and Lucas are having underage sex.
When Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) discovers her daughter's whereabouts she orders Darren to deal with the situation while she takes JJ (Ryan Mulvey) to his football try-outs.
But will Frankie listen to her dad's pleas for them to make a fresh start?
Also, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) and Prince McQueen's (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) sweet romance is continuing to blossom.
The unlikely pair hit it off in a hospital waiting room and Prince has proved to be a tower of strength for Dilly as she continues to grieve the death of her late husband Rafe.
In Wednesday's episode, the pair enjoy their first date The Loft.
And despite warnings from fellow residents of what they're letting themselves in for, it seems Dilly and Prince are totally smitten with one another.
Is this the start of something special?
Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.