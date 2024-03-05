Hollyoaks spoilers: Leela is rocked by Peri's HUGE BOMBSHELL!

Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) stuns mum Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) by confessing she orchestrated Romeo Nightingale's (Owen Warner) prison break.

The nurse is in big trouble when a police detective turns up on her doorstep, suspecting she was involved in Romeo's escape plan.

Protective mum Leela is fuming at the accusations being thrown at Peri and assures the officers of her innocence.

However, in private, Peri comes clean and admits she did in fact help Romeo flee.

Fearing that her crimes are going to be uncovered, Peri asks Leela for advice.

Will she help her? Or shop her own daughter to the police?

Are Peri's crimes about to catch up with her? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, stubborn Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) is ignoring her family's worried phone calls.

The teen spent the night at friend Lucas Hay's (Oscar Curtis) place after clashing with Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) over his decision to allow Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) to return home.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is less than impressed to discover Frankie has slept over and fears her and Lucas are having underage sex.

When Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) discovers her daughter's whereabouts she orders Darren to deal with the situation while she takes JJ (Ryan Mulvey) to his football try-outs.

But will Frankie listen to her dad's pleas for them to make a fresh start?

Will Frankie listen to reason from Darren? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) and Prince McQueen's (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) sweet romance is continuing to blossom.

The unlikely pair hit it off in a hospital waiting room and Prince has proved to be a tower of strength for Dilly as she continues to grieve the death of her late husband Rafe.

In Wednesday's episode, the pair enjoy their first date The Loft.

And despite warnings from fellow residents of what they're letting themselves in for, it seems Dilly and Prince are totally smitten with one another.

Is this the start of something special?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm