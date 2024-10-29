Hollyoaks spoilers: Leela Lomax goes into labour!

Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is terrified when she goes into labour and her husband Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) is nowhere to be found in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Leela has been told that she will need to be induced the following day if her baby still hasn’t made an appearance.

The thought of being induced is scaring her and she’s overwhelmed with anxiety thinking back to her baby Noah, who she lost when he was stillborn.

Joel tries his best to reassure her that everything is going to be fine.

Abe Fielding is with Leela when her waters break. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Joel’s brother, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) is feeling very jittery over his captive girlfriend Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) who he has been keeping locked up in a bunker.

Everyone in the village thinks that Cleo is abroad in Bali however her ex Joel is starting to get suspicious that all is not as it seems when he tries to get in touch with her.

Abe has been keeping his girlfriend Cleo McQueen locked up in a secret bunker at his flat. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Cleo tentatively suggests to controlling and twisted Abe that maybe it’s time for her to ‘come home’ from Bali so that she and he can be a couple again on the outside.

However an angry Abe immediately shuts down the conversation telling Cleo that she would be vilified for his mother Marie’s (Rita Simons) death.

Abe has lied to Cleo by making her think that she killed Marie during the fatal motorbike crash, so a scared Cleo is still unaware that Marie is very much alive and well.

Mercedes McQueen with Grace Black in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), who has cancer tells Grace Black (Tamara Wall) that she needs help administering the illegal medication that Grace has got hold of for her on the black market.

However, Grace refuses telling her she doesn’t care.

Back in the bunker, Joel receives a voicemail from Cleo telling him to stop trying to get in touch with her and to leave him alone.

Leela is furious when she hears the message and realises that Joel has been trying to make contact with his ex.

She angrily sends him packing.

Abe is with Leela when she goes into labour. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, there’s panic when Leela’s waters suddenly break and she goes into labour. Joel is nowhere to be seen after their spat and so it’s her brother-in-law, Abe, who has to accompany Leela to hospital instead.

Meanwhile, when Joel goes into Price Slice he's certain he can hear a voice singing in the flat above and that it's Cleo!

Is he about to discover she has been hidden away by Abe for the past year?

Stressed-out dad, Darren Osborne (above) has gone missing. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) is worried about his son Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) who has been missing for the past few days and has left his mobile behind at the house.

Darren’s wife, Nancy (Jessica Fox) is less concerned about her husband and more angry that she’s been left to juggle all the domestic chaos at home.

However, Jack has got a bad feeling about what’s happened to Darren and he urges the police to take his son’s disappearance seriously.

Are we about to make a startling discovery about Darren?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.