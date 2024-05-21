Hollyoaks spoilers: Leela Lomax is terrified by major baby scare!

Leela Lomax starts to worry about her unborn baby in Hollyoaks.

Pregnant Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is in a BLIND PANIC when she can’t feel her baby move in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

A scared Leela, who has just tied the knot with Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) and is still in her wedding outfit, realises she hasn’t felt her baby move in the last five hours.

Leela Lomax hasn't felt her baby move for at least five hours. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

She calls her midwife who tells her that if nothing changes very soon she needs to go to hospital.

Leela anxiously waits but when she still hasn’t felt the baby move she decides she’s going to head off to Dee Valley Hospital.

However, her hungover new hubby Joel is still dozing and not wanting to disturb him or alarm him, she makes the trip alone.

Leela with her new husband Joel Dexter in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Once at the hospital, Leela is put on a foetal heart monitor.

However, her worry mounts when the initial results are unclear and she is referred to a consultant.

Are they going to be able to find the baby’s heartbeat?

Or is tragedy in store for Leela and Joel?

Leela and Joel on their recent wedding day in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, the fallout from Leela and Joel’s wedding continues when Joel’s ex, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) has a heated argument with her controlling boyfriend, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti).

Manipulative Abe beats Cleo with the bouquet of flowers that she caught from bride Leela but as Cleo puts up a fight, Abe attempts to downplay the attack and pretend it’s no big deal.

How long is Cleo going to let Abe get away with his vile behaviour?

Or is she finally about to take a stand?

Cleo McQueen has another run in with her abusive boyfriend, Abe Fielding. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is upset that his lawyer husband James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) missed his sister, Leela’s, Big Day ahead of his court case.

James tries to make it up to Ste but is struggling to move forward, knowing that Ste could be facing a prison sentence.

Plus, new arrival Hannah Ashworth (Emma Rigby), tries to play Dave Chen Williams (Dominic Power).

Troubled Dave recently tied the knot with Cindy Cunningham in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Hannah has got the measure of Dave and has the upper hand.

Tonight Dave has been tasked by his wife Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) to put up some shelves.

However, when Cindy calls round to check on the building progress Dave is not where she expected him to be!

Is a weak-willed Dave cheating on Cindy with Hannah?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4