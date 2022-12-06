Hollyoaks spoilers: LIFE OR DEATH! Can Joel Dexter save his dad’s life?

Can Joel Dexter save his dad Warren's life in Hollyoaks?

There is suspense when everyone waits to see if Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) is a match for his father Warren Fox’s (Jamie Lomas) urgent liver transplant in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

With the test results now in, will it be good news for Warren who needs the transplant to save his life?

Or will be he left devastated if it’s not a compatible match?

Norma Crow has an urgent job that she needs doing in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Warren’s gangster mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) tells Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Warren that she has an important counterfeit money deal that needs doing tomorrow.

She informs Grace that she wants her to head up the operation as Warren is in no fit state to be involved.

However, it soon becomes clear that Warren has got other ideas!

The teenagers party spiralled out of control in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, at the teenagers' party that Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) organised when his parents, Nancy (Jessica Fox) and Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) were out, all eyes are on Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur).

Mason has got himself into a situation after taking pictures of Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) passed out drunk and posting them to the Men First site.

Mason has made claims that he and Leah slept together!

However, tonight Mason’s sister, Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) interrupts and plays a voicemail that tells a very different story.

Serena (left) makes an unsettling discovery about her brother Mason in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Serena and her sister Lizzie (Lily Best) have a go at their brother, Mason, for lying prompting him to snap back at them.

However, later on and with his sisters gone, he breaks down and once again turns to the Men First group for comfort.

Mason (right) has been lying to everyone in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, the siblings' mother, Honour (Vera Chok) is trying to piece everything together after her husband Dave’s (Dominic Power) shocking announcement in yesterday’s episode.

Honour confides in her sister, Mei Lian, however, Mei Lian is surprisingly sympathetic to Dave as she has been hiding a VERY big secret of her own.

Mei Lin admits that she has lost all of her family’s life savings after attempting to buy a property complex only to discover it was a scam.

Honour’s brother-in-law, Meng Chye, reassures Dave at The Loft, telling him it’s clear he would do anything for Honour.

Dave has a heart-to-heart with his brother-in-law, Meng Chye in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Eavesdropping Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) interject by telling him the road to love is a rocky one.

Liberty’s words sting Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts), who is gutted that Liberty is moving to New Zealand to start a new job.

Damon can’t imagine life without her.

Later on, Honour finds Dave and he begs her to take him back.

Mei Lian and her husband return home arguing as they tell their daughter, Shing Lin the truth about their major money issues.

It seems there are going to be some BIG repercussions for their daughter.

Could she be sticking around Chester for a little longer?

Meng Chye (above) and his wife have some unsettling news for their daughter in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus a drunken Nancy and Darren are horrified to discover Charlie hosted a party in their absence.

The angry parents have some stern words for Charlie, however their words and threats don’t go down too well!

