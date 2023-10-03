Hollyoaks spoilers: Lizzie Chen-Williams reveals the truth about Rayne’s death?

What secrets is Lizzie Chen-Williams hiding in Hollyoaks?

Lizzie-Chen Williams (Lily Best) is ready to talk about the night of Rayne Royce’s (Jemma Donovan) murder in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

So far Lizzie has been keeping very tight-lipped about the events at the luxury mansion where influencer Rayne was discovered dead while trying to host an online event for her army of followers.

In tonight’s episode, Lizzie gets talking to budding journalist, Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry), who is investigating Rayne’s murder for her new crime podcast.

Yazz starts grilling Lizzie Chen-Williams for information on the night of Rayne's murder. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Yazz suggests that the podcast may give Lizzie the opportunity to open up about Rayne’s shock death.

Yazz’s husband, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) is not at all happy about Yazz’s podcast idea and he and his wife are soon embroiled in an argument.

Lizzie takes Yazz to one side and gives her the opportunity to vent all her pent up feelings.

Misbah Maalik has decided she wants to resume her career as a doctor at Dee Valley Hospital. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile Yazz’s mum, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) has decided she’s keen to return to her medical career working as a doctor at Dee Valley Hospital.

Tonight she is busy preparing for her forthcoming job interview there and is on a mission to prove she is 100 per cent ready to be thrown back into the medical world.

Elsewhere, over at the shared house, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea) strike up an unexpected friendship as they bond over all the recent huge dramas that have unfolded.

Lucas (left) has been getting into trouble at school along with his mate, Dillon Ray. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, pupil Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) continues to lash out at school and his teacher, Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) is determined to try and help him. Hunter suggests he join the new football team which he’s going to run.

Hollyoaks High headteacher, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) is impressed with Hunter taking the initiative and thinking of ways to help troubled children at the school.

But will Lucas be on board with Hunter’s efforts?

Or is there going to be more worry ahead for Lucas’s dad, Ste (Kieron Richardson)?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4