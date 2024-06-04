Hollyoaks spoilers: Love cheat! Is Dave Chen-Williams about to be exposed?

Is love cheat Dave Chen-Williams about to have his secret revealed?

Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) has been spending a lot of time with prostitute Hannah Ashworth (Emma Rigby) recently and the pair ended up sharing a passionate kiss in yesterday’s episode.

In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) Dave’s infidelity to his new wife Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring), looks set to be exposed.

The day starts with Cindy riling Dave once again by bringing up the subject of the search for his late daughter, Lizzie's, child.

It was recently revealed that Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best), who tragically died on her father’s wedding day to Cindy after taking dodgy drugs, had had a baby that she had adopted.

Dave recently discovered his daughter Lizzie (above) had had a baby who she had adopted. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Dave has repeatedly told Cindy he can’t handle talk of Lizzie’s baby right now and tonight, when Cindy can't let the matter lie, he goes off to seek refuge with Hannah.

However, things are about to take an awkward turn when Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall), Hannah’s mother, reveals, in front of Tony and Diane Hutchinson, that she saw Hannah kissing a married man.

Is Dave’s cheating about to be rumbled?

Dave and Cindy on their recent wedding day with Lizzie who tragically died the same day. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Hannah continues to play Dave and tells him that she has developed strong feelings for him.

Dave seems to remain blind to the fact that all Hannah is after is the money that he’s put aside for his postponed honeymoon with Cindy.

When will he realise he’s being scammed?

Abe has been abusing his girlfriend, Cleo McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) avoids her abusive and controlling boyfriend, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) in order to prepare for a promotion at work.

Abe is put out when Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) suggests that John Paul (James Sutton) should help Cleo prepare.

Plus Abe’s mum Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) is nursing her own bruises.

Tonight she asks her son Arlo (Dan Hough) to apologise to her for being violent in yesterday’s episode and hurting her.

Arlo lashed out at his mum Marie (above) (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, Arlo angrily accuses Marie of being a liar.

When Cleo spots Marie’s bruise, Marie tells her that her son did it and Cleo immediately assumes the son she is referring to is Abe!

Marie is shocked to realise Cleo’s assumption and questions Abe about what has been going on in his relationship.

Warren Fox has a new associate called Rex (pictured above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) plan their next beer smuggling job.

Warren tells his new right-hand man Ste that they have a potential new business interest with a man named Rex.

Who exactly is this Rex character?

Over at Hollyoaks High, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) tries to make amends with Freya Calder (Elllie Henry) and Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) after admitting she's been trolling Freya over her dad Carter.

Will Vicky and Freya forgive Leah or is that friendship over for good?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4