Hollyoaks spoilers: LOVE CHEAT! Zoe Anderson makes a horrifying confession!

Zoe Anderson comes clean to her boyfriend Hunter McQueen in Hollyoaks.

Guilty Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) is forced to come clean to her boyfriend, Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham), in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Hunter confronted her when he found an incriminating text message.

Zoe covered her tracks by pretending it was something to do with getting drugs.

Zoe feels terrible about betraying Hunter. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight she admits to Hunter that she didn’t actually take any drugs and instead confesses the truth; that she recently cheated on him.

However, Zoe doesn’t reveal that it was Hunter’s very own brother, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer), that she was unfaithful with.

She lies to Hunter and tells him that it wasn’t with anyone he knows.

Zoe cheated on Hunter by sleeping with his brother, Prince (above) (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Hunter talks to Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and tells her that Zoe and him are finished.

Meanwhile, a very awkward Prince is secretly wracked with guilt and regret for betraying his brother.

Plus, following tragic events in yesterday’s episode involving Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best), Prince and Dilly are panicking as they start to feel unwell from the drugs.

Dilly Harcourt (above) got her hands on some drugs which she shared with the others in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Is anyone going to be fatally affected by the dodgy stash of pills that have been circulating?

Elsewhere, a bereft Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) is in meltdown and his behaviour is soon spiralling out of control.

Plus Prince has a devastating confession for Hunter.

Cleo is forced to confront her boyfriend Abe Fielding. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) stands up to her boyfriend, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) and gives him some home truths.

Later, Cleo tells Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) that his brother Abe was behind their sibling Arlo’s (Dan Hough) kidnapping.

Tony Hutchinson (NIck Pickard) calls Joel and they go to find Marie who has found her way home from The Dog but has collapsed.

Alcoholic Marie Fielding collapses unconscious in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Abe resuscitates Marie and in the aftermath it emerges that Abe has had to do it before.

A tearful Marie admits that Abe was right to fear for Arlo’s safety in her solo care.

Meanwhile, as tensions escalate between Abe and Cleo, Abe walks out.

Is the finally end of Cleo’s relationship with manipulative Abe?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4