Hollyoaks spoilers: LOVE SHOCK! Will Juliet Nightingale wreck wedding plans?
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Thursday 28 July 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Will Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) finally decide to come clean in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?
Things got heated and passions ran high between Juliet and bride-to be Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) earlier in the week.
The two women can’t stop thinking about each other and it’s clear there is huge chemistry between them.
However, with Nadira due to get married to Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) things can’t go on this way.
Tonight, a pep talk from Juliet finally gives Nadira the confidence to tell Shaq the truth.
Nadira is gearing up to come clean with her fiancé, however before she gets the chance, Shaq’s mum, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) arrives home with Nadira’s bridal trousseau.
Will Nadira back out from rocking the boat and shattering Shaq’s heart?
Meanwhile, Sid Sumner (Billly Price) starts to feel helpless as everyone around him seems so unhappy.
However, it looks like Sid’s mindset could be about to change when he gets some advice from Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best).
Lizzie advises Sid that he needs to take a step back, cut himself some slack and not feel so involved with everyone else’s issues.
Elsewhere, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is horrified to discover that Silas McQueen (Jeff Rawle) is still messaging her son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).
Mercedes has stern advice for Bobby and tells her son to say the two words that will get rid of Silas!
However, there’s more drama in the McQueen household when John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) makes a surprise return to the village.
John Paul has had a stint in rehab for his alcohol addiction. Will everyone be happy to see him back or is there trouble bubbling?
Plus, things are still up in the air for Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) and his girlfriend, Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau).
Imran has been avoiding getting intimate with Serena because of his body hang-ups and eating disorder.
Tonight, Imran confides in Sid about his reasons for dismissing Serena but will he be honest with Sid or cook up some alternative truths?
Meanwhile, a cunning idea takes form for scheming Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) who are still hellbent on revenge after discovering the truth about Brody Hudson’s (Adam Woodward) killing.
What are Sienna and Damon plotting now?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
