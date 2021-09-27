‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Luke Morgan makes terrible blunder!

Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) is in fresh trouble in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

His fiancée, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is in meltdown when she discovers that Luke has gambled on all the inheritance money he got from his late mum, Sue Morgan (Marian McLoughlin) who recently passed away from cancer.

However, it looks like Luke is in the money when his very risky gamble DOES actually come good.

But Luke is left confused when Cindy doesn’t react in the way he was hoping regarding the windfall.

Luke Morgan pictured with fiancée Cindy Cunningham. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Evie, the girlfriend of Luke’s son, Ollie, returns to the village.

But Evie is far from happy when she sees Ollie laughing and joking with his ex, Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant).

Ollie and Brooke were once inseparable and had a baby together who was later adopted.

Cindy is taken off guard by Evie’s reappearance but she has bigger fish to fry dealing with her unpredictable partner, Luke, who has Pick’s Disease, a rare and irreversible form of dementia.

When Luke later bumps into Evie at The Dog, the pair of them end up talking.

However things soon take a very awkward turn indeed when a confused Luke, leans in to kiss Evie!

Luke argues with his fiancée, Cindy Cunningham. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) worries for her brother Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) after a confession from their mother Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) leads to Shaq making a BIG decision.

Yazz confronts her mum for meddling too much in Shaq’s life.

However an annoyed and flustered Misbah bites back and tells Yazz to stay out of her business.

Misbhah Maalik pictured with her son Shaq. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) confiscates Charlie Dean’s (Charlie Behan) condoms to prevent him from having underage sex.

However, when the condoms fall out of her bag in front of Brooke and Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams), the pair of them make her realise the dangers of Charlie and Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) having sex without the right protection.

Plus, as Brody Hudson’s (Adam Woodward) funeral approaches, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) convinces Brody’s best mate Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) to let Brody’s ex, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) help with the planning.

But will Sienna take it too far?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm