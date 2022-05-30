Hollyoaks spoilers: MALLORCA SPECIAL! Luke Morgan, friends and family begin their Spanish holiday
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Wednesday 8 June 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) and his fiancée, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) are in Mallorca in tonight’s special hour-long Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Luke and Cindy can't wait to get married and have gathered all their close friends and family on the beautiful island.
As the sun rises Luke and Cindy’s pre-wedding celebrations are already getting into gear.
The girls, including Luke’s sister, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condon) and Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) are kicking back and pampering themselves with a spa day.
Meanwhile the boys, Luke, along with Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins), Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) are all dressed in matching stag-do T-shirts and set off to explore the island.
However, the boys get off to a rocky start when they discover the boat they have hired is a far cry from the fancy speedboat they were expecting.
Luckily, a kind stranger called Alex, saves the day by showing the boys a good time.
However, disaster is about to strike.
When Luke is busy showing off the wedding ring that he’s bought Cindy, a group of armed robbers pounces.
Sadly, Luke who has dementia, exacerbates the dangerous situation and things are soon out of control!
Meanwhile, Tom is feeling insecure about a comment that his wife, Yazz made.
Tom wants to confront Yazz and interrupts her hen-do massage making the situation even worse!
Tom heads off to seek advice from Cindy, however there is shock all round when they’re interrupted by the stark-naked stag-do group.
They’ve all been mugged!
Suddenly Luke spots his glistening jewellery and wonders why that wasn’t stolen too.
However he soon makes a SHOCKING realisation.
Luke is set with a dangerous task and if he fails to complete it, there is a deadly cost for his son Ollie (Gabriel Clark).
Will Luke remember what he needs to do in order to save Ollie?
Back in the village, teacher Nancy heads to work after being reassured by doctors that everything is fine with her pregnancy.
However, there is stress all round when Nancy is forced to break up a school fight between DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) and Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan).
Nancy calls DeMarcus’s dad Felix into the school to discuss the situation.
However, when Felix arrives he finds himself locked in a classroom with heavily pregnant Nancy.
And when Nancy’s waters break and she goes into labour it's PANIC stations!
With Nancy about to give birth, Felix realises just how inexperienced he is with the whole birthing process.
However, there's no time for anyone else to help.
As Nancy's labour progresses rapidly it's down to Felix to help deliver her baby girl!
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.