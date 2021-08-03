'Hollyoaks' spoilers: Mandy Richardson has a panic attack as she frets about Ella!
Airs Wednesday 11 August at 6.30pm on Channel 4.
As concern for missing Ella grows, Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) has a panic attack in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Ella (Erin Palmer) has only been back in the village for a few days and she’s already upped sticks and left.
Following last week’s verdict over the murder of drug dealer Jordan Price, Ella returned to Hollyoaks but after all that’s happened, she was never going to come back to find the bunting up.
Nancy (Jessica Fox) and Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) banned Ella from seeing Charlie, who took the rap for the crime and very nearly went down for it.
Mandy didn’t like to tell Ella that she was forbidden from seeing her friend, so she asked Charlie to meet her daughter in secret. But when Ella discovered the truth, she was fuming and ended up having a furious row with her mum.
After clearing out the till at The Hutch, Ella ran off and hasn’t been seen since, so the search is on to find the missing teen.
When Darren, Nancy and Jack (Jimmy McKenna) realise that Ella has stolen money from The Hutch, a worried Mandy pleads with them not to tell the police, but the stress gets too much for her, and she ends up having a panic attack.
After framing her ex Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) for the murder of Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart), Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) ups the ante in her campaign. With the help of some food colouring, she tells Sienna (Anna Passey) that Brody has come back to attack her and reveals it isn’t the first time he’s been violent with her. Meanwhile, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) touches a nerve with Sienna when he questions where her loyalties lie…
Elsewhere, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) struggles with the possibility that Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) might have feelings for her, so she asks Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) for some advice claiming that it’s about a client. Later, Verity decides to confront Shaq, but how will he react?
Plus, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) tells Sid Sumner (Billy Price) to stop feeling sorry for himself as he struggles with the pain of his prosthetic.
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.