Hollyoaks spoilers: Manipulative Rayne Royce plots against Peri!

Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) is about to make things a whole lot more complicated for Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) in tonight's Hollyoaks.

Feeling threatened and jealous about Peri, tonight Rayne shows up at her house and gives nurse Peri a piece of her mind.

Later on influencer Rayne returns home and when she sees a message from Peri pop up on her boyfriend, Romeo Nightingale’s (Owen Warner) phone, she angrily deletes it.

She then goes one step further and secretly blocks Peri’s number altogether!

Rayne is jealous that her boyfriend Romeo (above) has grown close to Peri Lomax. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer), who got into a terrible state at the Hollyoaks High school prom after being upset by her ex, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan), is struggling to recover.

An upset Ella has become convinced that Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is her biological dad.

Just as she’s telling Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) that she’s more certain than ever that Warren is her father, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) walks in and overhears the conversation!

Ella Richardson was devastated at the school prom when her ex, Charlie, told her that sleeping together was a mistake. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Ste is worried about Ella and shocked when he hears that Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) has left her all on her own while she’s away in Blackpool.

Ste realies just how much Ella is struggling and offers her some advice on what she should do about Warren.

What are Steve’s words of wisdom and will Ella pay any attention to them?

Ella has become convinced that Warren Fox is her biological dad. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Exes Vicky Grant and DeMarcus Westwood enjoying being with each other at the school prom. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) is left embarrassed when she takes the advice of her mates.

Her pals all think that she should make a move on her ex, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) and tell him exactly how she feels about him.

However, when Vicky decides to take the plunge she’s mortified when DeMarcus dodges her.

Is Vicky headed for fresh heartbreak with DeMarcus? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Vicky’s foster dad, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is also embarrassed when he has to announce that Vicky and DeMarcus have been voted King and Queen of the prom.

Not wanting to continue pretending that everything is ok between them, Vicky tells her classmates that there’s no way she can accept the crown.

Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) is also having an awkward time at the prom.

When Charlie asks his girlfriend, Shing Lin (Izzie Yip) if they can go outside and talk, she angrily throws a bowl of drink all over him leaving him drenched.

Vicky Grant says she doesn't want her and DeMarcus being crowned King and Queen of the prom. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

An embarrassed Charlie storms off and heads for the park where his mate Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) finds him. Dillon realises how much Charlie is struggling and tries to come up with a way of distracting him.

However his idea of distraction is probably going to get them both in even more trouble.

Dillon reveals the car keys that he found left behind in the staff room and Charlie’s dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) is horrified when he sees the two boys get into the car!

Darren races to stop them but there are terrible consequences for him!

Dillon Ray (centre) causes chaos when he tries to cheer Charlie Dean up. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is really struggling knowing that his son, DeMarcus, is on the verge of leaving his life in Hollyoaks behind and jetting off to live in the States.

Felix’s girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) tries to comfort Felix.

However, when he’s left alone, Felix's emotions get the better of him!

