Hollyoaks spoilers: Marie Fielding discovers Leela’s BIG secret!

Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) is shocked when she discovers the big secret that Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) has been keeping in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Leela and Marie’s son, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) have been planning a secret wedding but keeping their plans private is proving impossible with mouthy Marie now living under their roof.

Loved-up Leela and Joel are planning to invite just a small handful of close friends to a special lunch that will be a surprise wedding.

Joel has also been talking to Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) and arranging a surprise song that will performed at the nuptials.

Marie confronts Leela and her son Joel about their secret wedding plans in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight, when Marie gives Liberty a manicure, she manages to squeeze the truth out of Liberty and is shocked to hear her son is about to tie the knot with Leela and she didn’t know anything about it!

A disgruntled Marie immediately heads off to confront Leela and the two women are soon clashing.

Leela ends up confiding in Joel's ex, Cleo McQueen (above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Things turn violent when Marie lashes out and slaps Leela. A raging Leela orders Marie to move out.

Later on, Leela finds an unlikely confidante in Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) who is Joel’s ex fiancée.

Meanwhile Liberty feels awful for letting the wedding secret out and blames herself for ruining the plans.

Marie can't believe they didn't tell her about their wedding plans! She's raging! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Things seem to be slightly reconciled when Marie gets involved with a mini stag do for Joel at The Dog, with Joel’s brother, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) also in attendance.

Relations between mum and sons remain strained and the booze is soon flowing but is Joel about to make a terrible mistake after downing too much alcohol?

Elsewhere, Dave Chen Williams (Dominic Power) continues to rail at his new wife, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) who has been on a mission to track down the child that Dave’s recently deceased daughter, Lizzie (Lily Best) gave up for adoption at birth.

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) wades in to try and help Dave and Cindy patch things up but more HUGE REVELATIONS are about to come to light when Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) brings up her past.

Newly wed Dave snuck off to see prostitute Hannah Ashworth. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, Dave is hiding some of his own secrets.

He was recently seen visiting prostitute Hannah Ashworth (Emma Rigby) and managed to leave his wallet behind.

Tonight Dave threatens Hannah to return his wallet and later on there is an awkward reunion between Cindy and Hannah in The Dog, with Dave left promising Hannah the money to keep quiet about their little secret.

Has Dave met his match in Hannah and is he playing with fire?

Suzanne has moved in with Pearl and Zoe in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) tries to talk to Kitty and Beau Ramsey (Jon- Paul Bell) as Kitty opens up about her experiences of conversion therapy at the hands of her controlling father, Declan Hawthorne (Alan Turkington).

Meanwhile, over at the Anderson’s, Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) tries to win over her new housemates, Pearl (Dawn Hope) and Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown), who have let her rent a room.

Are Suzanne’s efforts to ingratiate herself going to pay off?

Or will they backfire?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4