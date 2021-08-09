‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Maxine Minniver gets close to Fergus Collins! Will they kiss?

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) get a little too close in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The day starts with Maxine being worried that she’s being kept in the dark. In yesterday’s episode she stumbled across some mystery accounts for ‘Blue Bird’ when looking through Fergus’s business paperwork.

Trish Minniver stops Maxine from questioning Fergus. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Tonight she prepares to ask Fergus about the lucrative account but she is stopped in her tracks by her mum Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh).

Maxine decides she’ll ask her boyfriend Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) instead.

However when an angry Warren threatens to confront Fergus himself, Maxine backs down and says she must have made a mistake with what she saw.

Fergus Collins is a man hiding many secrets and up to no good. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Later on Maxine decides to go direct to Fergus. However, realising he may have been rattled, sly Fergus turns it back on Maxine and does some major stirring by telling her that there might be problems in her relationship with Warren.

Fergus’s words end up causing Warren and Maxine to have a blazing row when Maxine decides to speak to Warren.

Feeling upset after her bust-up with Warren, Maxine goes back to Fergus and confides in him about what has happened.

Fergus is on hand to comfort her. However as the pair of them knock back drinks and get drunk together, the two of them get a little too close!

Will one thing lead to another? And is Maxine about to cheat on her boyfriend Warren, with her own mum's manipulative man, Fergus?

Is Maxine going to cheat on Warren with her mum's boyfriend, Fergus? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, following the aftermath of yesterday’s shock events involving Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), an intervention is held for one village resident who struggles to move on.

Plus, Leah Barnes’ (Ela-May Demircan) claim to fame didn’t go as expected and she rushes to apologise to her dance teacher, Trish after the TV debacle.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm