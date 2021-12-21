‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Maxine Minniver to discover shocking secret!

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is rocked when she makes a shocking discovery in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Maxine’s mum, Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) hastily tried to arrange a photoshoot for her and her daughter, Max.

However, when the photographer failed to arrive, Trish became very stressed when Maxine turned to a nearby stranger to help them out.

Maxine finds out that Trish is planning to leave the village. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight Maxine is upset when she discovers that dance teacher, Trish, is planning to leave Hollyoaks altogether.

Maxine doesn’t want her to go so she decides to play Cupid for her mum in the hope that Trish might be tempted to stick around if she’s got a love-interest on the go.

A well-meaning Max organises a date for Trish but she’s shocked when Trish reveals that she already knows the man that Maxine has lined up for her.

Is Maxine about to learn the full extent of all the BIG secrets that Trish has been hiding?

Ollie Morgan (above) has been dragged into the chaos that Becky has stirred up. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) feels betrayed by Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) after she called the police.

A hurt and angry Ollie suddenly makes a rash decision.

What has Luke Morgan’s (Gary Lucy) son decided he will do next?

Felix wants to do something special for Martine. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, while Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) is at radiotherapy, her husband (Felix Westwood) decides to do something special for her.

Felix gathers everyone around to help him with a special surprise.

What has Felix got up his sleeve?

And will Martine be delighted by his efforts?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm

THERE IS NO FRIDAY EPISODE OF HOLLYOAKS THIS WEEK